99°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

City staff target of unemployment fraud

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 23, 2020 - 4:06 pm
 

Fraudulent unemployment claims were recently filed against some city employees, but they were not caused by a breach of the city’s or the state’s computer systems, according to officials.

During the past few months there have been reports of unemployment fraud throughout the state, including in Boulder City, and the Nevada Department of Unemployment, Training and Rehabilitation has said it is monitoring the situation and putting precautions in place.

City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said approximately 75 current and former employees “were alerted that someone had filed a fraudulent claim on their behalf.”

“We investigated and found no data breach in our systems whatsoever,” she said. “The city performed a thorough review of all external and internal systems and found that there were no exposures or data leaks of any sort. The city also engaged an outside cyber-security entity to perform independent tests, who also found that the Boulder City network was not breached.”

The fraudulent claims also did not come from a breach of the state’s unemployment system, according to the media relations office.

“At this time, DETR is not aware of any breach to its systems,” said Rosa Mendez, public information officer. “We continue to work with our partners in monitoring and ensuring our sites remain secure.”

She said the office is asking people who think they have been a victim of a fraudulent claim to file a report through the DETR website. To file, go to www.detr.nv.gov and select the fraud reporting form.

For the current city employees affected by fraudulent claims, LaPlante said they were offered a one-year subscription to credit monitoring.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Silver Peak Solar LLC will be leasing more land, seen in yellow, in the Eldorado V ...
Council OKs expanded solar lease
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

More money is coming to the city’s coffers as council members recently approved adding land to a lease option held by Silver Peak Solar LLC.

City files motion to dismiss open meeting law violation claims
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A new motion to dismiss some of the claims in an Eighth District Court case against the city has been filed, and a hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 5.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders escort the b ...
Show of Support
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review My 4 Sons Cards, Comics & Games is moving to the ...
Business Beat: Comic store to move downtown
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A small business is taking a big step forward and moving into a new location in downtown Boulder City.

City Attorney Steve Morris
Meeting to discuss city attorney canceled due to improper notice
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22, to discuss firing City Attorney Steve Morris was canceled because the process server did not give him proper notice of the meeting, despite initially saying he did.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Bureau of Reclamation is expecting an increased r ...
Risk of water shortages projected
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

An increased risk of potential water shortages in the Colorado River Basin is expected for the next five years, according to projections released earlier this week by the Bureau of Reclamation.

Boulder City is now offering a grant program for local businesses that have been affected by CO ...
Grant program to aid small businesses
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City has a new grant program to help its small businesses and residents weather through the COVID-19 storm.

Survey reveals fewer ‘historic’ properties
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will not lose its spot on the National Register of Historic Places even though it no longer has enough contributing properties in the historic area.

Though Clark County School District made efforts to provide meals to students during the pandem ...
Program reimburses families for missed school meals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Students in Boulder City may receive money to pay for meals they missed out at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Some of Boulder City's leaders want to explore othe ...
Economic options to be explored
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The volatile nature of tourism, which plays a significant role in Boulder City’s economy, has led some of the town’s leadership to explore the idea of attracting other industry opportunities to the community.