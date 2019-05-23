City seeks plans to improve cellphone service along I-11

Boulder City has asked for proposals from companies to improve cellphone service along Interstate

Boulder City is looking to improve cellphone coverage along Interstate 11 and has released a request for proposals to aid and encourage the development of multicarrier cellular tower facilities in the area.

“The city has received several inquiries from cellphone companies who wish to improve their coverage in this area,” said City Manager Al Noyola. “We welcome the opportunity to consider proposals that will increase safety and convenience for our residents and for visitors using that area.”

According to the city, specific locations for potential facilities have not been identified and must be proposed by the applicants. The area targeted for additional coverage is along I-11 from the city’s eastern boundary to the U.S. Highway 93 interchange near Railroad Pass Casino.

The proposals received will be evaluated on several factors, including payments made at execution of contract, interim lease payments, lease payments, term of the contract, land usage, technology utilized, ability to finance project, long-term value of the lease, and demonstrated technical competency.

The request for proposals is available at http://www.bcnv.org/bids.aspx?bidID=113 and through the Nevada Government E-Marketplace. The deadline for applications is 2:30 p.m. July 11.