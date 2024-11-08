City relaunching Airport Day

56°F
Photos courtesy of Roger Gos The last Airport Day event took place in 2009.
Previous events included an airshow.
Flyer trails red, white and blue smoke in the 2009 event.
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
November 7, 2024 - 5:03 pm
 

Not seen in 15 years, Airport Day is returning to the Boulder City Airport on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Flyers for the event are very specific in stating that the event will feature a static display of aircraft. In other words, this is not an airshow. Until 2009, events, including an airshow, were regular occurrences at the airport.

Why did they end? Institutional memory at City Hall doesn’t go back that far. When asked why the event ended, a city spokesperson said they did not know. However, in that same time period, there were several crash incidents at airshows, including one in Reno in 2011 in which a plane crashed into the crowd killing the pilot and ten people on the ground and injuring another 64 people.

The relaunched event will feature planes on the ground that attendees can look at.

“Think of Airport Day as a car show for aircraft,” said Airport Manager Marissa Adou. “We’ll have quite a few aircraft on display and pilots on hand to discuss why they enjoy flying. We’ll have information about the business at the airport and careers in aviation, Civil Air Patrol, women in aviation, plus food vendors on site.”

Roger Gos, who hosts a popular local podcast was at the last event and shot a number of pictures, several of which are included here.

“As a small municipal airport, I feel it is important that we take the time to show youth all of the amazing opportunities in the field of aviation,” said Adou. “Airport Day gives kids a chance to see planes up close, and to get a feel for the wonderful community built around aviation. We’ll have something for everyone, whether they want to fly as a hobby, fix aircraft or fly for a career.”

