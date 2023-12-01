City reallocates Regional Transportation funding

Substantial amounts of funding allocated to projects in Boulder City by the Regional Transportation Commission were moved around as part of the consent agenda at the meeting of the city council on Tuesday night.

A total of $4.3 million slated for road construction and improvement and all funded by the RTC was reduced and then reallocated with the majority of the funding going for a city-wide pavement preservation project. In addition to the $4 million for pavement repair, the already approved project to replace roadways around the Golf Course Estates area will see an increase of $300,000 over what was previously budgeted.

“Our Public Works Department is currently involved in a significant process of reviewing and restructuring Interlocal contracts between Boulder City and the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada for the upcoming 2024-2025 budget year,” said Public Works Director Jamie Curreri. “This process is comprised of making changes to the funding structure with RTC’s approval and creating a new Interlocal contract specifically for pavement preservation in certain areas of Boulder City. This kind of review and restructuring process is common in local government partnerships, particularly when it comes to transportation and infrastructure projects. It’s crucial to ensure that the allocated funds are used efficiently and effectively to address the specific needs of the community.”

The Pavement Preservation FY2024 project will consist of crack sealing as well as a process called “fog sealing” in which an asphalt emulsion (basically asphalt converted into a thin, liquid oil) is applied to existing pavement in order to preserve it and extend the life of the road surface. The term “fog seal” comes from the method of application which is via spraying, a process sometimes called “fogging.”

According to a report provided to the city council, staff reviewed open funding contracts with the RTC and looked at project status for each one. Eight contracts with funding still available were identified as being suitable for reallocation.

While the funding for the project is 100% provided by the RTC, the city will be responsible for providing either funding or staff for design, inspection, construction and contract administration.

Large parts of this responsibility will be covered by existing city staff, per the report. The city will also bear financial responsibility for funding maintenance of the road improvements after the project comes to an end.

As part of the funding agreement with the RTC, the city-wide project needs to be complete by Dec. 31, 2028.