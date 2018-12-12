City names public works director

Boulder City has a new public works director. Keegan Littrell started the position Monday, concluding a monthslong search after former director Scott Hansen and the city parted ways in June.

Littrell was public works director and city engineer for Bullhead City, Arizona, before coming to Boulder City.

“Boulder City is a beautiful community and has such a great history,” he said. “The mayor, council and leadership team have a commitment to the people and the infrastructure. That support and dedication will help us achieve great things here.”

Littrell has more than a decade of experience in progressive engineering and lead design. Additionally, he has led a department with a $15.5 million operating budget and helped carry out a capital improvement plan of $8.9 million.

“Public works director is a critical position for the city and it became quickly evident that we had found a skilled professional and a true asset for our team,” said Al Noyola, city manager.

As public works director, Littrell said there are two things he is looking forward to: the staff and meeting new challenges.

“I’ve had a chance to meet with staff — they are our most important resource and giving them the tools and training to succeed is important to me,” he said. “I am looking forward to the challenge of bringing about new and emerging technologies while keeping the sense of historic character to the community.”

In July, City Council restructured the public works department by creating a utilities department to handle the planning, maintenance and day-to-day operations of water, wastewater, landfill and electric services. The public works department now directs, manages and oversees infrastructure design and construction, fleet management and facilities maintenance.

It also forecasts the need for additional operating funds, monitors and approves expenditures, and monitors and evaluates service delivery methods and procedures, ensures service compliance, identifies improvement opportunities and maintains city property.

“I am excited to join the Boulder City Public Works Department and this dedicated group of city employees,” Littrell said. “Boulder City is an incredible community and I am committed to ensure the department delivers projects and services in an efficient manner that addresses the needs of the community.”

