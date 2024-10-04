City marks Public Power, Fire Prevention weeks

Mention electricity to a Boulder City official and they are likely to tell you that the city-owned utility is one of the lowest-cost providers of electricity, not just in Nevada, but in the entire country.

They are also likely to point to the high percentage of power the utility provides that comes from renewable sources: more than half from hydroelectric (Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon) and nearly a quarter from solar energy. They are really likely to tout all of the above next week as the city recognizes Public Power Week, which runs Oct. 6-12.

This year, the Electrical Division of the Boulder City Utilities Department worked with both Andrew J. Mitchell and Martha P. King elementary schools, teaching students about electricity. On Monday, Sept. 30, students in grades K-5 had a chance to check out equipment and trucks, as well as watch demonstrations about electricity.

“Teachers rewarded several students by letting them go up in a bucket truck, where they could see from the vantage point of our employees,” said Utilities Director Joe Stubitz. “My hope is that we inspire our future workforce by showing children some of the great work that we do.”

Boulder City’s utility cannot generate a profit and is an enterprise fund, which means it is a self-supporting government fund, selling goods and services to the public for a fee.

• The Boulder City Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week. This year’s campaign is centered on smoke alarms and the importance of having working alarms in homes.

Roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms serve as the first line of defense in a home fire, but they need to be working in order to protect people,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign helps better educate the public about simple but critical steps they can take to make sure their homes have smoke alarms in all the needed locations and that they’re working properly.”

“Working smoke alarms can make a life-saving difference in a home fire, giving people the time to get out safely,” said Acting Fire Chief Greg Chesser.

Boulder City Fire Department offers these key smoke alarm safety tips and guidelines:Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

• Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

• Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.