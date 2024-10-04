75°F
City marks Public Power, Fire Prevention weeks

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
October 3, 2024 - 5:05 pm
 

Mention electricity to a Boulder City official and they are likely to tell you that the city-owned utility is one of the lowest-cost providers of electricity, not just in Nevada, but in the entire country.

They are also likely to point to the high percentage of power the utility provides that comes from renewable sources: more than half from hydroelectric (Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon) and nearly a quarter from solar energy. They are really likely to tout all of the above next week as the city recognizes Public Power Week, which runs Oct. 6-12.

This year, the Electrical Division of the Boulder City Utilities Department worked with both Andrew J. Mitchell and Martha P. King elementary schools, teaching students about electricity. On Monday, Sept. 30, students in grades K-5 had a chance to check out equipment and trucks, as well as watch demonstrations about electricity.

“Teachers rewarded several students by letting them go up in a bucket truck, where they could see from the vantage point of our employees,” said Utilities Director Joe Stubitz. “My hope is that we inspire our future workforce by showing children some of the great work that we do.”

Boulder City’s utility cannot generate a profit and is an enterprise fund, which means it is a self-supporting government fund, selling goods and services to the public for a fee.

• The Boulder City Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week. This year’s campaign is centered on smoke alarms and the importance of having working alarms in homes.

Roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms serve as the first line of defense in a home fire, but they need to be working in order to protect people,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign helps better educate the public about simple but critical steps they can take to make sure their homes have smoke alarms in all the needed locations and that they’re working properly.”

“Working smoke alarms can make a life-saving difference in a home fire, giving people the time to get out safely,” said Acting Fire Chief Greg Chesser.

Boulder City Fire Department offers these key smoke alarm safety tips and guidelines:Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

• Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

• Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

Breeding moves off backburner
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The contentious issue of changing the municipal code in Boulder City to set up a system under which residents interested in breeding cats and dogs would be able to get a license for doing that is not exactly back before the city council for consideration. But it has taken the first step in getting to that point.

New program offered at BCHS
By Abby Francis BCHS newspaper editor

BCHS has a new program it’s offering and students have the opportunity to get the life skills they need. The head wrestling coach, Clinton Garvin, a Boulder City alumni, is making his Boulder City teaching debut with the JAG program at the high school.

National Night Out set for Oct. 8
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Over the years, National Night Out has not only become one of Boulder City’s more popular community events but the same can be said across the country.

PD units respond to bar fight
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Multiple BCPD units recently responded to what has been described as a bar fight inside of Fox’s BBQ on Nevada Way that included a subject reportedly trying to take away an officer’s taser.

Best of the Wurst
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Thousands turned out Saturday for the 28th annual Wurst Festival, sponsored by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary. The event featured lots of food, a car show, live music, an auction and antiques.

Art in the Park celebrates 60th anniversary
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Now in its 60th year, Art in the Park has become one of Boulder City’s most popular events and shows no signs of slowing down.

Cuts made at King
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s one thing to save for a rainy day but when that rainy day turns into a flood, that’s a time for concern.

Yes to big garage, booze in the park
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Not every story of public importance concerning city government comes out of decisions by the city council. Sometimes items of interest come out of those other city meetings that garner little attention.

BCPD makes pitch for new HQ
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

During Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting, BCPD Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson shared a very eye-opening photo.