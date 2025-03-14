54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

City manager start date on hold

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Then candidate Ned Thomas addresses the public in a special coun ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Then candidate Ned Thomas addresses the public in a special council meeting. His salary request of $220,000 annually was approved by the council this week.
More Stories
Garrett STEM certified by governor’s office
Screenshot Councilwoman Cokie Booth reads a statement concerning City Attorney Brittany Walker ...
Council gives 6% raises
BDCU celebrates 85 years of service
New lawsuit claims Boulder City restaurant owner died from drinking Real Water
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
March 13, 2025 - 5:09 pm
 

Those waiting for a new city manager to get into the saddle in Boulder City are going to have to wait a bit longer. Somewhere between four and six weeks.

The city council voted unanimously Tuesday and without discussion to approve an amendment to Ned Thomas’ employment contract changing his start date.

When the council, in January, approved a number of changes to the provisional contract they had offered Thomas in November, the final contract called for him to start his new job by March 15, which would be Saturday of this week.

But in an item on the agenda for this week’s meeting, staff asked the council to approve an extension to “on or about April 15, but no later than May 1.” The staff report supporting the change says only that Thomas “needs additional time before he can begin his tenure as city manger due to prior responsibilities.”

No clarification to that vague statement was made at the meeting and the council did not ask for one, voting to approve the changes without discussion or questions.

If Thomas starts at the end of the newly-agreed period, Boulder City will have been without a permanent city manager for one week shy of a year. Former City Manager Taylour Tedder resigned on May 8 of last year.

Community Development Director Michael Mays has served as acting city manager since Tedder’s departure. He served in the same position for about a year after a previous city council fired then-manager Al Noyola in 2020, meaning that Mays has acted as city manager for about two of the past four and a half years.

The start date is the latest in a series of contract changes since the council made a provisional job offer to Thomas in November of last year.

In January, the council met, discussed and approved several changes to Thomas’ contract. The simplest of the changes is the residency. Per the city’s charter, the city manager must reside in Boulder City proper. Thomas currently owns a home in Henderson, which is considered his residence despite the fact that he works Monday through Friday every week in Milpitas, a city in California’s Bay Area. The change in the contract gives Thomas up to one year to establish residency in Boulder City.

The change that got the most discussion was also presented as being driven by the fact that Thomas will be looking for a home in BC. There was a long discussion about the “executive leave” portion of the contract proposed by Thomas. Basically this is a separate trove of time off that can be used however Thomas wants to use it. While it has never been done in this exact manner, there is some precedent.

Both Tedder and current City Attorney Brittany Walker got an additional grant of 80 vacation hours upon employment. In other words, these were hours available immediately and would not have to be accrued over time. But there has not been a separate bucket of hours for executive leave in the past. The justification in the past was that Tedder needed time to find a house in Boulder City, as he was relocating from Kansas. The justification for Walker, who already lived in town, was that she was pregnant at the time she accepted the job.

Those were both one-time grants of additional vacation time. Thomas will get 80 hours at the beginning of employment but then an additional 80 hours a year in a bucket separate from vacation and sick time that will accrue along with those balances on a weekly basis. When questioned about the need, Thomas, appearing via a video link, noted that, as an employee of Milpitas for more than seven years, he currently gets 168 hours per year of vacation time.

In addition, Thomas has asked for a specific amount of money to be available to reimburse him for professional development. He said that he wants to use professional development funds to pursue certification as a city manager as well as to check in from time to time with a professional coach he already uses.

As residency in Boulder City is a charter requirement for city managers, Thomas will need to relocate from Henderson. He asked for and was given up to a $10,000 reimbursement for moving expenses. He had originally asked for $15,000 but backed off of that in changes proposed after the agenda was published. In the original proposed changes, he had also asked for a forgivable loan of $10,000. It would be given as a relocation bonus upon hiring and then forgiven once he had been on the job for one year. In another change, which the council ultimately approved, the $10,000 was reclassified as a retention bonus to be paid after Thomas completes two years on the job.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Garrett STEM certified by governor’s office
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been three years in the making but all that hard work paid off this past week for Garrett Junior High.

Screenshot Councilwoman Cokie Booth reads a statement concerning City Attorney Brittany Walker ...
Council gives 6% raises
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a special city council meeting last week, the council voted unanimously to grant 6% merit raises to both City Clerk Tami MacKay and City Attorney Brittany Walker.

BDCU celebrates 85 years of service
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Jan. 3, 1940 a group of employees from Hoover Dam decided to pool their money together, about $100 in all, to offer financial services to their family and friends in Boulder City under the name Boulder Dam Federal Credit Union.

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School head athletic trainer Katie Harrison insi ...
Harrison fulfills dream of being athletic trainer
By Ian Cruz Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School head athletic trainer Katie Harrison digs her heels into her position, aiding student-athletes as fiercely as she can for her third year.

bcr default image
Water usage up sharply
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Water usage in Boulder City was up significantly in 2024.

Photo courtesy BCHS In 2023, BCHS hosted the Every 15 Minutes program, which puts a spotlight o ...
BCHS to again host Every 15 Minutes
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

While it may not technically be real and just a simulation, don’t tell that to the participants or their loved ones.

Ron Eland/Review file photo Ron Dale, a 1988 graduate of Boulder City High School, was one of n ...
BCHS starts notable or famous alumni list
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In most high school yearbooks, there is a list of senior superlatives. They include most athletic, most spirited, most attractive, best eyes or most likely to succeed.

bcr default image
City presented good government award
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Three times in six years. That is Boulder City’s current record as a winner of the Cashman Good Government Award, which it won for the most recent time last week.

(Screenshot) Electricity consumption in Boulder City increased by about 4% last year.
Power consumption surges in BC, utility head reports
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In the latest of the annual series of reports given to the city council by department heads, Utility Director Joe Stubitz gave an update on the city-owned utilities in the council’s last meeting on Feb. 25. He outlined a number of ongoing projects and a peek at future expected trends. (For a deeper dive into Boulder City water usage, see the related story on this page.)