City looks at historic motel district

Decades ago, Boulder City was a stop for weary motorists on their way to Las Vegas, starting a new job at Hoover Dam, or venturing on to California.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The El Rancho Boulder Motel is one of eight motels in Boulder City being considered by the city as part of a historic motel district on Nevada Way.

Decades ago, Boulder City was a stop for weary motorists on their way to Las Vegas, starting a new job at Hoover Dam, or venturing on to California.

This often meant a night or two at one of the town’s early motels.

Today, motorists stay in town while attending community events, visiting Lake Mead or those seeking a bit of a slower pace than if they stay over the hill.

Many of those same motels that hosted those drivers decades ago still remain and continue to put out the welcome mat for thousands of visitors every year.

Now, many may soon be recognized locally for their historic significance to Boulder City.

During the March 25 Boulder City Historic Preservation Commission meeting, the commission voted unanimously for staff to draft a plan that could, with city council approval, create a Boulder City Motel Historic District.

During its October 2025 meeting, the commission discussed with city staff and Courtney Mooney, senior architectural historian, with Broadbent &Associates, Inc., the creation of a motel historic district.

In terms of the benefits, or restrictions, to a motel owner being part of the historic district, Mooney said, “If you had a district, property owners within that district (motels) have a tendency to maintain their properties more,” she said, noting that additional grant opportunities may be afforded to them in a district, for upgrades. A district would also help to promote those motels and their historical significance.

In terms of any restrictions, she said, that’s something the city would have to collaborate with the owners on related to any potential design guides.

A city report states that Broadbent &Associates, Inc. performed an intensive-level architectural survey and inventory of the historic-age, motel properties located in Boulder City. The motels are located along the north and south sides of Nevada Way between New Mexico Street/Cherry Street on the east, and Buchanan Boulevard/Boulder City Parkway on the west.

The motels were constructed between 1932 and 1982 along Nevada Way, which served as the city’s main commercial corridor, the report states. They were developed to serve a growing clientele of automobile tourists visiting Boulder City in the early- to mid-20th century.

The eight motel properties include:

■ Oasis Boutique Motel, built in 1962

■ El Rancho Boulder Motel, 1954

■ Boulder City Inn, 1948

■ Flamingo Inn, 1949

■ “Kitchenettes,” 1960

■ Sands Motel of Boulder City, 1967

■ Western Inn Motel, 1936

■ Nevada Inn, 1932

It was stated that the motels do not have to be part of the district.

Now that the commission has recommended the creation of the district, the staff report will be prepared and will be brought back to the commission. Each motel owner will be notified and invited to give input in person or in writing during a public hearing at a date to be determined. The matter will then go before council for possible approval.