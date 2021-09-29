75°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

City launches emergency medical ride program

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 29, 2021 - 2:43 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus, left, and Council ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus, left, and Councilman James Howard Adams listen to a presentation during the Tuesday, Sept. 28, City Council meeting at City Hall.

Residents will have another option to help pay for needed emergency medical transport through a new program from the Boulder City Fire Department.

City Council approved the “Boulder City Cares” program at its Tuesday, Sept. 28, meeting. It gives subscribers up to two medically necessary emergency transports per year and eliminates the patient’s deductible or copay for them.

Fire Chief Will Gray said the annual subscription fee is $75 for an individual and $125 for a family of up to five people living in the same household. The pool of those fees will pay for the out-of-pocket transportation costs.

“I think this is a very good program to start here,” said Councilman James Howard Adams. “I think it’s the right direction.”

Adams said he was “concerned” about what would happen if a department other than Boulder City provided the transport.

“Obviously, we have a limited fleet here and every now and again outside transportation is needed,” he said. “What happens to those individuals who have paid into this program and then are having to get picked up by somebody else through no fault of their own but all of our ambulances are out?”

Gray said he estimated that the department has to use outside medical transport six times a year and it would be a rare occurrence for it to happen in this program. If it did, the member would have to pay the cost.

“The likelihood is lower but it is something to consider,” said Councilwoman Claudia Bridges.

Gray said had talked to Acting City Attorney Michael Oh about what was needed in the contract for that possible scenario.

Oh said he recommended including language that would “indicate Boulder City reserves the right to use a third-party ambulance provider in the event that they don’t have any available” and that the member could request a reimbursement of the subscription fee.

Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen said she thought it was “wise” to add something like that.

Mayor Kiernan McManus said he also thought it was “important” for the council to review how effective the program is after a certain amount of time.

He made a motion to approve the program with a provision for it to be reviewed after 30 months and added the disclaimer that residents could seek reimbursement for the membership fee if they were transported by a third-party ambulance.

Council approved the Boulder City Cares program in a 4-0 vote. Councilman Matt Fox was absent.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council approved a grant award of $147,952.38 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the fire department for the purchase of new self-contained breathing apparatuses. It also approved spending $176,735.14 to complete the purchase of 22 of the apparatuses and the appropriate accessories.

“I appreciate the work on following through for the grant programs,” said McManus.

He said even though the money for the equipment was budgeted, now it could go to other things in the city.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(L.E. Baskow/Special to the Boulder City Review) The boat launch at Boulder Harbor is now close ...
Dire forecast: Projections point to deeper cutbacks for state
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

Deeper cuts to Nevada’s allocation of Colorado River water could be coming in the next few years, according to water level projections released recently.

Getty Images
Preservation efforts expand upward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is expanding its preservation efforts to the night sky so that residents and visitors will be able to better see the stars now and in the future.

Boulder City The Planning Commission recently approved a conditional permit for a wireless comm ...
Tower to boost cellphone service
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The local community could be getting better cellphone coverage via a proposed 75-foot tower on Boulder City Hospital’s property.

(Boulder City Review) Reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear, left, and Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor ce ...
BCR takes top honor in press contest
By Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Review took the top award in the rural division in the Nevada Press Foundation’s Awards of Excellence, which were presented Saturday in Reno.

Anita Weisenbarger Anita Weisenbarger recently opened Iron Rose Plant Shop in Boulder City beca ...
Business Beat: Woman plants ‘jungle’ in desert
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A new Boulder City business owner is bringing “the jungle to the desert” with her store, Iron Rose Plant Shop.

Fall cleaning good for the mind, home
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Now that temperatures have dropped and we begin pulling out a sweater or two, it’s time to tackle spring cleaning in the fall. If you’ve never tried it, don’t despair; it’s good for the mind and your overall health, and will help you ease into the holiday season — well, easier.

The city's Redevelopment Agency approved a $99,900 historic preservation grant to help Grant an ...
Historical funds OK’d for tavern despite alterations to site
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A local builder’s application for almost $100,000 in historic preservation grant funds was approved despite previously being denied and opposed by a current city leader.

At its Tuesday, Sept. 14, meeting, City Council approved an almost $1.2 million five-year lease ...
City to update golf cart fleet
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder Creek Golf Club is getting a fleet of golf carts for about $200,000 less than originally budgeted thanks to a new five-year lease-purchase agreement.