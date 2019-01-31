City hires purchasing manager

(Boulder City) Paul Sikora started work Jan. 22 as the city's new purchasing manager.

Boulder City has hired Paul Sikora as its purchasing manager.

Sikora started work Jan. 22. As part of the finance department, he will manage and coordinate the city’s procurement as well as oversee its purchases.

He is originally from Massachusetts. He is a 28-year veteran of the Air Force.

“I first moved to the area in 1997 when I was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base and fell in love with Boulder City then,” he said. “The small town feel, values and history of the area remind me of the kind of town I grew up in back in coastal Massachusetts. There was no way I could resist the opportunity to work here once a position became available.”

The purchasing manager position is one of the 15 new jobs added through the 2018-2019 fiscal year budget.

“I am a very outgoing person who relishes the chance to meet new people and learn new things,” he said. “I really look forward to the many new relationships I will make with the city staff and the businesses in the local community.”

Sikora worked for the city of North Las Vegas for the past 10½ years where his most recent position was as acting purchasing manager and contracts coordinator. He has a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in leadership and management. He has two grown children.

According to the purchasing manager job posting, the salary for the position is $36.80 per hour or $76,544 annually.

