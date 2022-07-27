73°F
City helps recruit volunteers

By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review
July 27, 2022 - 2:14 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Senior Center of Boulder City depends on volunteers to help with special events and make deliveries through its Meals on Wheels program.

Boulder City is making an effort to recruit volunteers for local organizations. They are looking for volunteers in City Hall, police and fire departments, Emergency Aid of Boulder City, Senior Center of Boulder City, Lend a Hand of Boulder City, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, Nevada Department of Veteran Services and Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City.

Getting the community to volunteer has been an issue for several organizations in Boulder City.

The chamber of commerce currently only has 15 unpaid volunteers who work in four-hour slots. Office Manager Madison Preston says there are weeks when she is the only one in the office at times. Preston stated that more volunteers to help with events such as the wine walks and Trunk or Treat would be beneficial.

“We do run off of volunteers. We depend on it as a nonprofit,” said Preston.

The senior center is in the same boat. They have around 50-60 volunteers but are currently missing a lot due to people being on vacation. For their Meals on Wheels program they have had to resort to having other coordinators from the organization be drivers due to a lack of volunteers.

“Getting volunteers in here is very important because that’s how we run,” said Becky Roberts, assistant executive director at the center.

“Our local government and many organizations in town benefit from the efforts of volunteers. I know from my own experience how rewarding volunteering can be. I believe local organizations will benefit from having a central location to share their opportunities. Whether a resident is looking for something new or to use skills learned over a lifetime, there is likely to be an opportunity to volunteer a few hours a month or a few days a week. We are a better community when we work together,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus.

Those interested in volunteering can get more information at www.bcnv.org/volunteer.

If your organization has volunteer opportunities and would like to be added to the city’s webpage, email llaplante@bcnv.org or cpoindexter@bcnv.org.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

(Lake Mead National Recreation Area) Lori Curry and her dog, Creena, kayak down the Colorado Ri ...
Kayaker drowns at Lake Mead
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A 31-year-old man drowned at Lake Mead National Recreation Area near SCUBA Beach on Wednesday evening after he went into the water to retrieve a loose inflatable kayak, according to the National Park Service.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Human remains were discovered Monday, July 25, at S ...
More remains found at Lake Mead
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

As water levels continue to decrease, another body has been discovered at Lake Mead. National Park Service rangers responded to a witness report of human remains spotted at Swim Beach in the Boulder Basin area of the lake at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 25.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City officials will consider changing munic ...
Water district targets pool sizes to aid conservation
By Colton Poore Special to the Boulder City Review

As water managers grapple with shortages across the Southwest, pool sizes in the Las Vegas Valley are the next target slated for cuts.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) The city has installed new signs for school zones that show s ...
Signs clear up school zone confusion
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

School will be back in session in less than two weeks, and Boulder City Police Department is working to make commuting to class safer for children in town. The department has updated city signage that details school zone speed limits and hours of enforcement in an effort to keep the 350-400 student population who use school zones every day safe.

(Image courtesy Boulder City Fire Department) As summer temperatures continue to register tripl ...
Keep your cool as temperatures rise
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

It’s mid-July, and thermometers in the Southern Nevada area are rarely dropping below triple digits.

(Photo courtesy Eddie DiGangi) Eddie DiGangi, who was seriously hurt in the July 11 explosion a ...
Blast victim ‘lucky to be alive’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

It was an ordinary Monday morning. Eddie DiGangi was at his station at Armorock Polymer Concrete where he worked as a machine operator. He had just spoken to his wife, Niki DiGangi, who also worked for the company, put in his noise-cancelling headphones and was starting to run his list of the pieces he needed to make that day.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Damage from wind at Fort Apache and Flamingo roads in Las ...
Wind common in Southern Nevada
By Colton Poore Special to the Boulder City Review

Everyone in Vegas seems to have a wind story this year.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Aaron Johnson, a commander with Boulder City Police Department, r ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Johnson broadens horizons at FBI academy
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The ability to gain a global perspective on law enforcement issues in seconds is just one of several benefits Boulder City Police Cmdr. Aaron Johnson gained after attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.