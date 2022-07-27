City helps recruit volunteers

Boulder City is making an effort to recruit volunteers for local organizations. They are looking for volunteers in City Hall, police and fire departments, Emergency Aid of Boulder City, Senior Center of Boulder City, Lend a Hand of Boulder City, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, Nevada Department of Veteran Services and Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Senior Center of Boulder City depends on volunteers to help with special events and make deliveries through its Meals on Wheels program.

Boulder City is making an effort to recruit volunteers for local organizations. They are looking for volunteers in City Hall, police and fire departments, Emergency Aid of Boulder City, Senior Center of Boulder City, Lend a Hand of Boulder City, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, Nevada Department of Veteran Services and Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City.

Getting the community to volunteer has been an issue for several organizations in Boulder City.

The chamber of commerce currently only has 15 unpaid volunteers who work in four-hour slots. Office Manager Madison Preston says there are weeks when she is the only one in the office at times. Preston stated that more volunteers to help with events such as the wine walks and Trunk or Treat would be beneficial.

“We do run off of volunteers. We depend on it as a nonprofit,” said Preston.

The senior center is in the same boat. They have around 50-60 volunteers but are currently missing a lot due to people being on vacation. For their Meals on Wheels program they have had to resort to having other coordinators from the organization be drivers due to a lack of volunteers.

“Getting volunteers in here is very important because that’s how we run,” said Becky Roberts, assistant executive director at the center.

“Our local government and many organizations in town benefit from the efforts of volunteers. I know from my own experience how rewarding volunteering can be. I believe local organizations will benefit from having a central location to share their opportunities. Whether a resident is looking for something new or to use skills learned over a lifetime, there is likely to be an opportunity to volunteer a few hours a month or a few days a week. We are a better community when we work together,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus.

Those interested in volunteering can get more information at www.bcnv.org/volunteer.

If your organization has volunteer opportunities and would like to be added to the city’s webpage, email llaplante@bcnv.org or cpoindexter@bcnv.org.

