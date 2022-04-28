City grants amnesty for home improvements

Residents who have completed unpermitted home renovations or remodels can have their penalty fees waived through the city’s upcoming amnesty program.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City is offering an amnesty program during May and waiving fees for homeowners who have done unpermitted home remodel or renovation projects.

Beginning May 1, homeowners can apply for and obtain permits for certain work performed without being penalized.

“This process is intended to ensure your plans comply with local codes, standards and zoning requirements,” said Nathan Ball, Boulder City building official.

The program goes through May 31 and coincides with National Building Safety Month.

“The primary goal of the Residential Amnesty Program is to promote safety and self-disclosure of nonpermitted work and to obtain compliance,” said Taylour Tedder, city manager. “Obtaining building permits is not only mandated by law, but it helps protect the value of your home.”

Ball said this year is the first in several the city has held this program. Those who participate will have to go through the permit application process.

“As with any building permit, an application with plans is submitted and inspections are required,” said Ball. “They can contact the Community Development Department at 702-293-9282 or check out the city website at www.bcnv.org for more information.”

Costs for the inspections are included in the building permit fee.

The work included in this program includes interior or exterior alterations; kitchen or bathroom remodeling; patio covers; electrical or plumbing work; block wall repairs, installations and replacements; furnace and air-conditioning replacement; water heater installation; self-contained hot tub installations; fences greater than 4 feet tall; sheds or accessory structures greater than 120 square feet; garage conversions and retaining walls taller than 2 feet.

All other fees, permits and costs associated with the issuance of a building or other permit will remain in effect during May.

