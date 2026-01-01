Public invited to BC State of the City address

It’s almost that time of the year when Mayor Joe Hardy does a little of both looking back and ahead as part of his annual State of the City address.

This year’s event will be held Jan. 15 at Boulder Creek Golf Course pavilion. The address is open to the public. Social hour begins at 3 p.m., with the mayor taking the mic at 4 p.m.

This year’s theme is “One Team Together!”

“I chose this theme because so many things that happen in Boulder City are the result of teamwork,” Hardy said last week. “Whether it’s working with residents to address accessibility concerns, organizations like Emergency Aid and Lend a Hand helping those in need, the FAA providing funding to the airport, area police and fire departments responding to dangers and threats, or the Regional Transit Authority of Southern Nevada funding major projects on, and under, our streets, the city and our residents benefit greatly from partnerships and teamwork.”

Hardy said 2025 has been a great one for the city.

“We hired Ned Thomas as city manager, who brings a wealth of knowledge and unique ideas to the community,” he said. “We closed the sale of land for Tract 350, which brings us one step closer to a new municipal pool. And I am very grateful for the passage of the strongest bike, e-bike and e-scooter ordinance in the Las Vegas Valley, making helmets mandatory for those under 18.”

In terms of writing his speech for the State of the City, Hardy said it varies as far as how long it takes to write. But with the mayor, it’s guaranteed that it will include his dry humor while going off script occasionally.

“Much of it is written throughout the year as we get projects done,” he said. “Crunch time is really the next few weeks as I work to make sure I include all of our priorities and accomplishments, as well as what I see on the horizon for 2026.”

As for adlibbing?

“Oh, yes. I may think of an associated topic or see familiar faces in the audience, and I must adlib from there,” he said.

He added, “It’s easy to develop tunnel vision when you focus so much of your time to a particular project or effort. I enjoy the opportunity to meet with residents face-to-face and see their expressions when they hear about the amazing work being done in City Hall and all of our departments.”

In his December Boulder City Review column, which appears the first edition of each month, Hardy looked ahead to 2026.

He wrote, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future,” an old quote from the legendary Yogi Berra. I don’t know what the future holds, but I feel confident in today’s lineup. None of the good work done would be possible if it wasn’t for the incredible, dedicated staff in Boulder City. Whether it’s the workers who keep the lights on, the finance department providing another stellar budget, or our police and firefighters responding to emergencies, our employees keep residents safe and well-informed. I greatly appreciate the dedication of our city employees to maintain the quality of life in our community that we all enjoy.”