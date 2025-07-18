86°F
PD hosts retirement, promotion ceremony

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review After 27 years, Sgt. Craig Tomao is retiring from the Boulder Cit ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review After 27 years, Sgt. Craig Tomao is retiring from the Boulder City Police Department. However, after a short break, he will serve as a city marshal at the courthouse. Here, his son Domenic, who is a Henderson police officer, pins his dad's marshal badge on him Monday.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCPD officer Bret Hood was recently promoted to the position of s ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCPD officer Bret Hood was recently promoted to the position of sergeant. Here, he is receiving his sergeant’s badge from Sgt. Craig Tomao, who is retiring after 27 years. Chief Tim Shea looks on.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review K-9 officer Allan Nutzman shows a retirement badge to his K-9, Lu ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review K-9 officer Allan Nutzman shows a retirement badge to his K-9, Luna, as Chief Tim Shea looks on. Both Nutzman and Luna are retiring.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
July 17, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

It almost sounds like the lead-up for a joke.

What has six legs, fights crime and will soon be enjoying retirement in Montana.

That question was answered Monday morning during a retirement ceremony at City Hall for three Boulder City police officers and the promotion of another.

K-9 officer Allan Nutzman will be retiring after 20 years of service as will his K-9, Luna, who is retiring after eight years. Luna is retiring for medical reasons and will go from officer to a Nutzman family pet.

Also retiring is Sgt. Craig Tomao, who has served 27 years as a police officer. But Monday, he traded in his sergeant’s badge for a similar one. Following a break, he will serve as a part-time city marshal, working at the courthouse.

With Tomao’s retirement, it left an opening for sergeant. That position is being filled by Bret Hood, who received his sergeant’s badge from Tomao.

Prior to the ceremony, Chief Tim Shea shared some thoughts on each of the three retirees.

Tomao: “His leadership, professionalism, and commitment to public safety have left an indelible mark on both the department and the community.”

Nutzman: “His steadfast dedication and partnership with K-9 Luna have been instrumental in ensuring the success and safety of countless operations.”

Luna: “Luna (who was donated to the city) has been a vital part of our K-9 unit, working tirelessly to protect and serve alongside her handler, Officer Nutzman.”

“These dedicated members of our department have exemplified the highest standards of service, teamwork, and integrity. We extend our deepest gratitude to Sgt. Tomao, Officer Nutzman, and K-9 Luna for their years of commitment, sacrifice, and excellence. We wish them all a long, healthy, and fulfilling retirement,” Shea said.

Regarding Luna, Nutzman said she came to the department in 2017 and over the years has assisted in the seizure of 75 pounds of methamphetamine, 40 pounds of fentanyl, nearly nine pounds of cocaine and a pound of heroin, along with many other arrests.

A handful of city officials, as well as members of the council spoke, but Mayor Joe Hardy summed things up best with his words about not only the retiring officers, but law enforcement and their families, in general.

“We owe all of you so much, as well as the wives and children and we appreciate the sacrifices you’ve made while allowing us to sleep well at night,” he said. “We recognize the sacrifices of your families who have worried about you and prayed for you and we will continue to do that. Thank you for serving this community in different ways. We appreciate what you do.”

