New plan for former Vons

For several years, the former Vons building on Boulder City Parkway has sat empty. But a big step was taken last week to change that.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former Vons shopping center has a new owner and a new plan for the building, which has sat empty for several years.

For several years, the former Vons building on Boulder City Parkway has sat empty. But a big step was taken last week to change that.

During its Oct. 15 meeting, the Boulder City Planning Commission, by a split vote, gave the green light on a proposed indoor vehicular storage area by approving a trio of conditional use permits.

All three of the CUPs passed on a 3-2 vote with commissioners Tony Scott and Kevin Smith in opposition.

Commissioner Lorene Krumm voted in favor but did say, “I don’t think this is the highest and best use of this property.”

The three permits include:

• A resolution approving an application for a conditional use permit to allow automobile laundries, except self¬service, provided, that any steam cleaning shall be confided to a completely enclosed building (car wash).

• A resolution approving an application for a conditional use permit to allow ministorage facilities (indoor boat and RV storage).

• A resolution approving an application for a conditional use permit to allow outdoor sales display areas, including new and used automobile sales (car and RV sales).

“The applicant states that the uses will be sensitive to the character of Boulder City, ensuring the proposed project enhances the surrounding area while serving local needs,” a city report states. “The proposed uses are not anticipated to have any negative impacts on surrounding properties. Staff has included various conditions in the attached resolutions regarding the change in use of the subject property to address additional requirements that are use and/or site specific.

“It is not anticipated that the proposed uses will pose issues regarding noise, odor, traffic or other nuisances and dangers to abutting property owners.”

City planner Nakeisha Lyon added, “Their intent is to create a one-stop facility where customers can essentially store, clean and sell their cars, boats and RVs in one centralized location.”

Unless an appeal is made in writing to the city clerk regarding a CUP vote within seven days, the matter does not need to go onto council. As of Tuesday morning (sixth day), City Clerk Tami McKay said they had not received any appeals. She also noted in an email that per city code and Nevada statute, “An appeal may only be filed by a person who appeared, either in person, through an authorized representative or in writing, before an administrative officer or the planning commission regarding the matter being appealed.”

Next up before the city will be the building permitting process. That date has yet to be determined.

The applicant, Randy Black, Jr., of Bermuda Palms Management LLC, on behalf of Boulder Investco, LLC, spoke to the commission in addition to having sent in a letter regarding this family’s proposal for the 2.96-acre Vons property, which was most recently a breastmilk facility. It was owned by Albertsons Companies Inc., which owns Vons, Safeway and Albertsons among others. Because of the deed restriction attached to any sale, the building cannot be used as a grocery store.

Black said his family moved to the Las Vegas area in the 1940s and have many investment properties in Southern Nevada.

“This isn’t anything we take lightly, this is my backyard, too,” he said, adding that he understands concerns about this prominent piece of commercial property.

Because of the height of the 47,000-square-foot building, Black said they have scaled back their plans in terms of large RV storage. He said they did a lot of marketing on this storage facility in Boulder City and found there is virtually no available vehicular storage areas, and definitely no climate-controlled facilities. They would also offer a concierge service where the boat will be prepped before and after a trip to the lake, and offer a small retail section for last-minute items for boat owners.

“The demand is there, without a doubt,” he said.

One of the concerns posed by some since the sale of the building is the sale of vehicles in the parking lot. Black told the commission that it will consist mostly of high-end boats and collector cars.

“The proposed combination of climate-controlled mini-storage, car wash, and outdoor sales display area for new and used vehicles/RVs represents a balanced, community-serving development that aligns with Boulder City’s zoning intent and Master Plan objectives,” Black wrote in a letter to the commission.

A phone message was left for Black Tuesday but he could not be reached prior to press time. But in a brief email to the Review prior to the phone attempt, he wrote, “Rest assured, the last thing anyone will be selling on this site, is jalopies.”