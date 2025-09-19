New helmet law now in effect

Boulder City’s new ordinance regulating e-bikes and scooters as well as mandating helmets for riders under the age of 18 goes into effect starting today (Sept. 18).

“The overwhelming popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters has changed personal mobility as well as recreation around Boulder City. Unfortunately, there have been major injuries and even deaths due to accidents with these devices throughout Clark County,” reads a press release sent out by the city.

In mid-summer, the city council passed an ordinance intended to establish strong, comprehensive regulations for the operation of bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, skates, toy vehicles, scooters and skateboards. Effective on Sept. 18, this covers circumstances that are not addressed in state law. Boulder City’s ordinance is the strongest in Clark County, as it makes helmets mandatory for all minors on regular bicycles, in addition to e-bikes and e-scooters.

In addition to the helmet requirement, the ordinance:Establishes a speed limit of 15 miles per hour for all devices operating on the sidewalk or multi-use path (with the exception of the River Mountains Loop Trail)

Prohibits all motorized forms of transportation, including electric bicycles and scooters from being ridden on recreational facilities in city parks such as grass, fields, playgrounds, or courts

Adds non-motorized scooters to city code, and prohibits their use on roadways, instead requiring their operation to occur on sidewalks or similar paths, and giving them the status of pedestrians while in crossing areas similar to individuals on roller skates or skateboards

Prohibits the use of bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, skates, toy vehicles, scooters and skateboards on sidewalks or other paths contiguous and adjacent to the public access of buildings in use for commercial purposes.

Fines for violations are civil traffic infractions and are set at $150 for the first violation, $250 for the second, and $600 for the third and subsequent. The ordinance also clarifies that parents are financially responsible for tickets given to minors.

“The new requirements are intended to help parents keep their children safe,” said City Manager Ned Thomas. “We are grateful for grants that have made it possible for Boulder City Fire Department to provide free helmets to 150 kids so far this year.”

Police and fire personnel will be providing more free helmets during their Bike Rodeo at National Night Out, October 7, 2025 at Veterans Memorial Park from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. while supplies last. (Helmets are available to Boulder City residents only at this time.)

More info on the new law is available online. E-bike and Scooter Ordinance Bill Presentation