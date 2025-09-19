89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
City Government

New helmet law now in effect

Courtesy image Boulder City's new ordinance mandating helmets for minors and regulating e-bikes ...
Courtesy image Boulder City's new ordinance mandating helmets for minors and regulating e-bikes and scooters goes into effect today.
More Stories
bcr default image
City approves new appraisal of airport hangars
Courtesy image The Senior Center of Boulder City will receive 85% of community development bloc ...
Local aid groups get fed grant funding
bcr default image
Planning commission approves Tract 350 variance request
bcr default image
BC Electric’s Medo makes accusations about e-bike/scooter law
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
September 18, 2025 - 6:33 pm
 

Boulder City’s new ordinance regulating e-bikes and scooters as well as mandating helmets for riders under the age of 18 goes into effect starting today (Sept. 18).

“The overwhelming popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters has changed personal mobility as well as recreation around Boulder City. Unfortunately, there have been major injuries and even deaths due to accidents with these devices throughout Clark County,” reads a press release sent out by the city.

In mid-summer, the city council passed an ordinance intended to establish strong, comprehensive regulations for the operation of bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, skates, toy vehicles, scooters and skateboards. Effective on Sept. 18, this covers circumstances that are not addressed in state law. Boulder City’s ordinance is the strongest in Clark County, as it makes helmets mandatory for all minors on regular bicycles, in addition to e-bikes and e-scooters.

In addition to the helmet requirement, the ordinance:Establishes a speed limit of 15 miles per hour for all devices operating on the sidewalk or multi-use path (with the exception of the River Mountains Loop Trail)

Prohibits all motorized forms of transportation, including electric bicycles and scooters from being ridden on recreational facilities in city parks such as grass, fields, playgrounds, or courts

Adds non-motorized scooters to city code, and prohibits their use on roadways, instead requiring their operation to occur on sidewalks or similar paths, and giving them the status of pedestrians while in crossing areas similar to individuals on roller skates or skateboards

Prohibits the use of bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, skates, toy vehicles, scooters and skateboards on sidewalks or other paths contiguous and adjacent to the public access of buildings in use for commercial purposes.

Fines for violations are civil traffic infractions and are set at $150 for the first violation, $250 for the second, and $600 for the third and subsequent. The ordinance also clarifies that parents are financially responsible for tickets given to minors.

“The new requirements are intended to help parents keep their children safe,” said City Manager Ned Thomas. “We are grateful for grants that have made it possible for Boulder City Fire Department to provide free helmets to 150 kids so far this year.”

Police and fire personnel will be providing more free helmets during their Bike Rodeo at National Night Out, October 7, 2025 at Veterans Memorial Park from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. while supplies last. (Helmets are available to Boulder City residents only at this time.)

More info on the new law is available online. E-bike and Scooter Ordinance Bill Presentation

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
City approves new appraisal of airport hangars
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city is currently in the process of getting a new appraisal on a group of 28 city-owned hangars at the municipal airport.

Courtesy image The Senior Center of Boulder City will receive 85% of community development bloc ...
Local aid groups get fed grant funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city has approved disbursement of almost $255,000 in federally-supplied community development block grant (CDBG) funds to three local entities: the Senior Center, Emergency Aid and Lend A Hand.

bcr default image
Planning commission approves Tract 350 variance request
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Toll Brothers bettered their record in front of the planning commission to 2-1 last month when the developer got approval for a variance request related to the width of lots in Tract 350.

bcr default image
BC Electric’s Medo makes accusations about e-bike/scooter law
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

While the great majority of public comment surrounding the issues of unsafe usage — often by juveniles — of e-bikes and electric scooters was firmly on the side of the city “doing something,” not everyone is onboard.

Screenshot Of every dollar collected in Boulder City for property taxes, only a dime goes to th ...
So where does that RDA money come from?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It wasn’t all about donuts or whether super bright pink is an appropriate color for a building in the historic district. In addition to donuts it was about, well, dollars.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review E-bikes and scooters parked at Garrett Junior High School.
Really better buy that helmet
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

With a couple of significant amendments, the city council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance regulating the use of e-bikes and e-scooters in Boulder City. The ordinance passed unanimously Tuesday and will take effect on Sept. 18.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The "Coming Soon" sign in front of the old 7-11 has been up for m ...
Nevada Way to go Pink … and pay for the privilege
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The main topic of discussion was color. As in color of a building when the board of the Boulder City Redevelopment Agency (aka the city council) met two weeks ago.

Courtesy image Community Development Director Michael Mays is currently doing double duty as ac ...
City to nix admin services dept. in favor of deputy city manager
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a move that is really little more than “cleanup” (i.e., bringing official city code into sync with decisions made by the city council more than a year ago), the council voted to approve changes to city code related to the created-but-not-yet-filled position of deputy city manager.