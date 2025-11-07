69°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
City Government

Hardy feted by League of Cities

(Courtesy image) Mayor Joe Hardy with Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson at the Nevada League of Cities and ...
(Courtesy image) Mayor Joe Hardy with Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson at the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities awards dinner last week.
More Stories
(Courtesy image) Now-former Boulder City Utility Director Joe Stubitz.
Utility director Stubitz takes new job with state
(Screenshot) Retail vacancy rates in Boulder City are running against the regional trend with a ...
Mays: Retail vacancies running against trend
bcr default image
Council tees up leash vote — again
bcr default image
Council approves allotments for Liberty Ridge
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
November 6, 2025 - 5:11 pm
 

Anyone who has been around the Boulder City political world for any stretch of time already knows that Mayor Joe Hardy is a pretty humble guy and not one to toot his own horn.

So it should really come as no big surprise that there is not a lot of information out there about the fact that he was just recognized by the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities for a lifetime of public service.

Part of that may be because the award was a genuine surprise, even to Hardy, who sits on the League’s board of directors. Dubbed the “service recognition award,” the plaque reads, “A lifetime of service to the people of Nevada from the halls of the Legislature to the heart of local government. Your leadership, integrity, and compassion have strengthened communities across our state.”

“It came as a total and complete surprise,” Hardy said in a phone interview on Monday following the award ceremony. “And I don’t know if or when or how they’ve given it to other people, but I didn’t even know it existed and I’m on the board of directors. And I asked, ‘Well, how did this come about?’ And they said, ‘Well, it was a board decision.’ I said, ‘How can they do that? I’m on the board.’ So they went behind my back.”

Hardy is no stranger to public service and his resume extends far beyond Boulder City.

After serving on the city council from 1999 until 2002, Hardy was elected to the state assembly where he served for almost a decade. He was then elected to the state Senate and served there from 2010 until he was termed-limited out in 2022. He then ran for and was elected as mayor of Boulder City.

In addition to Hardy, the league honored Ed Lawson, the mayor of Sparks, as their public official of the year.

“He’s just done a wonderful job. Working with the homeless and affordable housing and, I mean, just done a wonderful job,” Hardy said. “So they gave him the big award, the big, huge cup that has all the names of prior people who’ve won it.”

The city did release a quote from City Manager Ned Thomas about the award.

“Being in public service is in and of itself rewarding – you can tell that Mayor Hardy truly enjoys his work,” Thomas said. “His dedication to public service helps keep Boulder City an amazing place to call home.”

The annual conference of the League of Cities and Municipalities took place between Oct. 26 and 29 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. Hardy gave a little bit of back story about the day of the award.

“I couldn’t make it to city council because I had this thing that I had to do with Nevada League of Cities. So [Mayor Pro Tem Sherri Jorgensen] was conducting city council Tuesday night. And, lo and behold, the Nevada League of City stuff got done early. So I said to Ned Thomas, who was attending there, I said, ‘You know, I can get back to Boulder City and go to city council.’ I mean, I was done at 4 p.m. I could go to city council and I could go to the meeting and get back to Henderson in time for some of the awards dinners.”

Hardy said that Thomas, “did the math” and advised against it, saying that there was no way to know how long the meeting would go because of potential for public comment.

“And I said, ‘Oh, your point is well taken.’ It would not look good for the mayor to leave in the middle of public comment. Ain’t no way I’m going to walk out on my people in public comment. And so I just went into my car and made phone calls and took care of my other mayoral businesses for an hour and then attended the dinner. And so they gave this wonderful award to Ed Lawson, and then they said, ‘Well, we have one more award,’ and I was just sitting there innocently and Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, who’s the president of Nevada League of Cities this year, she went up and lo and behold, they put my picture up on the screen. And I said, ‘what?’ And so turns out, they were giving me an award, unbeknownst to me, totally surprised.”

Hardy told a story about being back in Boulder City the next day and having a random resident congratulate him while he was at a 7-11 filling his car up with gas and being surprised that anyone even knew.

“Well, the way I say it, you know, if you get old enough, they’re gonna give you an award,” Hardy concluded.

Not only did the mayor win a big award, he’s also got some pretty cool dance moves. Check ‘em out here.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
(Courtesy image) Now-former Boulder City Utility Director Joe Stubitz.
Utility director Stubitz takes new job with state
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When Utilities Director Joe Stubitz briefed the city council on the status of Boulder City’s Dark Sky initiative, which involves replacing hundreds of street light fixtures with modern versions that aim light onto the ground and not into the sky, it was notable for reasons beyond spending and how soon the program would be finished.

(Screenshot) Retail vacancy rates in Boulder City are running against the regional trend with a ...
Mays: Retail vacancies running against trend
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Sometimes the good stuff in a public meeting is kind of buried. Or maybe just mentioned as an aside. Such was the case with the annual report given to the city council by Deputy City Manager Michael Mays wearing his secondary hat as acting community development director.

bcr default image
Council tees up leash vote — again
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In an otherwise quiet meeting this week, the city council, with Mayor Joe Hardy absent due to attendance at the meeting of the Nevada League of Cities, with Mayor Pro Tem Sherri Jorgensen presiding teed up a possible vote on two of the most contentious items on the council’s plate in to past couple of years.

bcr default image
Council approves allotments for Liberty Ridge
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the story from last week’s issue of the Boulder City Review concerning the approval of a temporary map for the coming Liberty Ridge development hit social media, the outcry was swift.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former Vons shopping center has a new owner and a new plan fo ...
New plan for former Vons
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For several years, the former Vons building on Boulder City Parkway has sat empty. But a big step was taken last week to change that.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review City Manager Ned Thomas
Council gives Thomas high six-month marks
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

At just more than six months on the job, City Manager Ned Thomas does not need to be worried about keeping the gig as city council members gathered Wednesday morning for an earlier-than-normal performance evaluation and every comment from every member present (Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen was absent) could be fairly characterized as stellar.

bcr default image
City votes to join regional council
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If one is offered an equal seat at the table on a regional group that advises on policy for an area where that person’s population is equal to .005% of the total region at a cost of $5,000 per year, does that sound like a pretty good deal?

More RV storage? Council approves appraisal for possible future project
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The old Vons building is not the only place in the mix for future RV storage. (See story on page 1.) The city is also eyeing a possible future facility in the area where Veterans Memorial Drive and Yucca Street come together.

(Screenshot) Deputy City Manager Michael Mays presents the now-approved map for the Liberty Rid ...
Say hello to Liberty Ridge
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

So, no more Tract 350. Not the project but rather the name.