Donors honor Kelly Fox with free pet adoption

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
November 13, 2025 - 5:08 pm
 

It’s a case of making something positive come out of a tragedy.

For the next almost four months (November through February of 2026), people interested in adopting a pet from the Boulder City Animal Shelter will be able to do so free of charge. That is due to two donors who are funding all adoptions for a period of four months.

One of the donors is staying anonymous and the other is Dan Fox, the former owner of Fox’s Barbecue. Both of the donors are doing this in memory and honor of Kelly Fox, Dan’s wife and co-owner of the restaurant, who recently died unexpectedly. She was just 59 years old.

According to Dan Fox, Kelly had one daughter and three stepchildren.

“Kelly was born in San Diego, Calif. and grew up in Idaho and Wyoming,” Dan said. “Her mother was a free-spirit hippy and they did travel around some.”

Dan called Kelly, “A tomboy at heart” and recalled that the two of them met when she was playing on a parks and recreation softball team.

There is a strong tie to the shelter. “Kelly was big supporter of the Boulder City Animal Shelter, rescuing dogs and cats and donating her time and she would also bring supplies by the truck load,” Dan said.

Animal Control Supervisor Brendan Hanson explained that, “People are welcome to come by and see the animals we have for adoption. If they find an animal they’re interested in, they still will go through the normal application process. And then once it’s time to process the fee, that has been covered by donors on behalf of the Fox family. So we take care of the payment and there’s nothing charged to the adopter.”

In addition to her work at the shelter, Kelly Fox was a police volunteer for several years and was even named as volunteer of the year.

“Kelly Fox was a dedicated and devoted volunteer, helping Boulder City’s most vulnerable — the elderly, children and animals. Her legacy supporting the animal shelter is an absolutely wonderful gift. Times are tough; many people unable to care for their pets dump them in the desert. Paying adoption fees at the shelter for the next four months means dozens of animals will find homes, and her family’s call for pet food donations will allow us to use funds for other items such as veterinary treatments,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea.

“Kelly will be missed greatly. My sincerest condolences go out to her family and friends on behalf of the Boulder City Police Department.”

