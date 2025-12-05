55°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
City Government

Council votes to reverse decision on historic home

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Council recently voted to overturn a decision by ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Council recently voted to overturn a decision by the Boulder City Preservation Commission regarding a request made for this home at 1319 Colorado St.
More Stories
Boulder City Review file photo Dozer, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, takes time f ...
Leash law is in effect
Historic designation sought for hangar
BC mounted unit gets put out to pasture
bcr default image
Breeding issue tabled …again
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
December 4, 2025 - 5:28 pm
 

Earlier this year, the city council voted to reverse a planning commission decision. It was not of note because no one in the ranks of city staff could remember such a reversal ever having happened in the time they worked for the city.

But the council overriding commissions may be becoming more common as the council made the same move last month for the second time in just five months. This time the body getting reversed was the Historic Preservation Commission and the subject was a dingbat house.

“Per our city’s historic preservation ordinance,” began Deputy City Manager Michael Mays, “any exterior changes to a building within the historic district that can be seen from the street requires a certificate of appropriateness, or what we refer to as a COA, before the city can issue a building permit. For contributing buildings, the COA requires review and approval by the Historic Preservation Commission. The owners of 1319 Colorado Street are seeking to build an attached garage to the west end of their home.”

Mays went on to explain that, despite having worked with city staff and the city’s historic preservation consultant to better meet rehabilitation and the design requirements, the Historic Preservation Commission on Sept. 24, voted 2-1 to deny the application.

“Originally, it was flush with the house, but they moved it back from the front edge of the home, and so that brought it into greater compliance with design guidelines and secretary of interior standards. It just didn’t meet all of the criteria,” Mays said.

One of the owners of the home, Matt Dicki, addressed the council, telling them that the house was built in 1932 and had been in his wife’s family since 1949.

Dicki read a letter from his wife, who was not able to be at the meeting.

“This home on Colorado Street belonged to my grandparents and I have a deep emotional connection to it,” he said. “My goal has always been to restore it with respect for its history, to keep it as close to what it has always been, but also to make it livable for a modern family. I looked forward to working with the historic preservation committee, but I did not anticipate the rigidity of the process. When we presented our request, only three members were present. One member asked a question that had already been addressed and two members voted no. In the end, just two people decided the fate of this home and our family’s restoration efforts.” The letter went on to explain that the house was built in 1932 as temporary housing for Hoover Dam engineers and was never meant to be a long-term home, saying that it does not meet today’s living standards.

“It only has three small bedroom closets and one small kitchen closet. There is no space inside for a washer, dryer, or hot water heater, which currently sit outside in the backyard. There is no storage for everyday belongings such as a vacuum, extra linen, small appliances, or pet supplies, just to name a few. I respectfully ask you to consider your own home. Could you live with three small bedroom closets and one small kitchen closet and still have enough room for your belongings and everyday necessities?”

Mayor Joe Hardy thanked him for reading the letter saying, “I could hear her heart.”

After two members of the public spoke in favor of allowing the project and some discussion about how much the council values the work of the commission, the council voted unanimously to overturn the decision and allow the garage project to move forward.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Boulder City Review file photo Dozer, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, takes time f ...
Leash law is in effect

After an almost four-year saga, the part of Boulder City code that allowed dog owners to have their dogs off-leash in public as long as they were under verbal control practically (though not officially) goes away as of Dec. 4.

Historic designation sought for hangar
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Getting the old Bullock Field Navy Hangar onto the National Registry of Historic Places has been on the radar of the Boulder City Historic Preservation Commission for about a year and a half and earlier this month, the city council agreed.

BC mounted unit gets put out to pasture
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It was a concept 57 years in the making that lasted eight years when it finally came to fruition.

bcr default image
Breeding issue tabled …again
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It is a can that has been kicked down the road for almost three years – or more like 14 years, depending on how you count. And it got kicked down the road again last week as the city council failed to come to a consensus on the issue of pet breeding in Boulder City.

Courtesy image An overhead map provided by city staff showing areas recommended for off-leash d ...
Put that dog on a leash BC tightens “at-large” law
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The most important part of what happens in a city council meeting is not always the vote. Sometimes it is something that seems minor at the time. This week, as the council finally voted unanimously to tighten up Boulder City’s notoriously lax leash law, the important part came long before any discussion about the actual law.

(Courtesy image) Mayor Joe Hardy with Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson at the Nevada League of Cities and ...
Hardy feted by League of Cities
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Anyone who has been around the Boulder City political world for any stretch of time already knows that Mayor Joe Hardy is a pretty humble guy and not one to toot his own horn.

(Courtesy image) Now-former Boulder City Utility Director Joe Stubitz.
Utility director Stubitz takes new job with state
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When Utilities Director Joe Stubitz briefed the city council on the status of Boulder City’s Dark Sky initiative, which involves replacing hundreds of street light fixtures with modern versions that aim light onto the ground and not into the sky, it was notable for reasons beyond spending and how soon the program would be finished.

(Screenshot) Retail vacancy rates in Boulder City are running against the regional trend with a ...
Mays: Retail vacancies running against trend
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Sometimes the good stuff in a public meeting is kind of buried. Or maybe just mentioned as an aside. Such was the case with the annual report given to the city council by Deputy City Manager Michael Mays wearing his secondary hat as acting community development director.