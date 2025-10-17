City pleased with Nevada Way project

It’s been a few weeks since the completion of the roadwork on Nevada Way, and according to the city, they’re happy with the finished product.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The expanded sidewalk on both sides of a portion of Nevada Way are now ADA-compliant.

Ron Eland Boulder City Review Motorists should note that the speed limit in downtown is now 15 mph.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review One of the biggest changes as part of the recent Nevada Way project included the two types of parking between Wyoming Street and Avenue B.

The majority of the work focused on a stretch between Wyoming and Colorado streets as well as a small stretch of Wyoming, was completed the last week of September, just in time for the busy fall event season in town.

“The work is substantially complete, and we completed our walkthrough with the contractor to develop a deficiency list,” Public Works Director Gary Poindexter said last week. “The extended sidewalks turned out as to be a great change and the parking space conversion has been pleasantly suitable for visitors.

“As with any project, there are still some items that need to be finished. We will continue to work with the contractor to get those final items completed with minimal impact on our businesses.”

The city made a few changes during the project to meet the completion timeline. Poindexter said the city’s goal was to make sure that there was no impact to the major festivals. The proposed gates at Wyoming and Arizona streets were removed from the project, and removable bollards will be installed, instead, at a later date.

“We still need to delineate the accessible walkway, and plan to install paver crosswalks,” he said. “Water valve and manhole raising, signage installation and any remaining striping will be taking place in the coming weeks.”

When the plan for the work was first introduced, it received quite a bit of pushback from some residents and business owners. There was concern about the duration of the job, which started July 7, as well as the new parking format on a portion of the roadway, which has nose-in parking on one side and parallel parking on the other.

Additional parking spaces were added on a small stretch of Wyoming Street. The sidewalks on both sides of the street between Wyoming and Avenue B were widened, which still allows for outdoor dining and shopping, while also being compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A post on the Coffee Cup’s Facebook page last week read, “Loving our town’s street/parking/ADA remodel! Great job @bouldercitynevada.” They now have several designated motorcycle parking spaces outside of their restaurant.

Poindexter said they have heard from other businesses as well.

“We’ve heard immensely positive feedback so far,” he said. “Business owners and employees have been complimentary with their input. I truly appreciate our businesses for their patience during the project.”