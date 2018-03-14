City goes cleaner, greener with recycling event

Residents can help make Boulder City even better at being clean and green by recycling unwanted items during the first Big Clean event.

Residents can help make Boulder City even better at being clean and green by recycling unwanted items during the first Big Clean event.

Scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 24, in the parking lot at Bravo Field, the Big Clean will feature several nonprofits and organizations teaming with the city and Boulder City Chamber of Commerce to accept a variety of items that can be recycled or reused.

“It is a great opportunity for residents to clean out their homes of unwanted items that can be recycled and reused. This effort not only helps organizations that can use the unwanted items, but it also helps improve Boulder City neighborhoods, fulfilling our motto of clean, green Boulder City, said Michael Mays, community development director.

Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the chamber of commerce, said the Big Clean is a result of its Think Tank, where someone suggested a community pride day.

Mays said Nanci Waters approached the city and chamber with the idea for the Big Clean, using the multiyear success of a similar event, Henderson Shines, as an example.

Participating organizations include Boulder City Library, which will be accepting books, DVDs and CDs in good condition; B.C. Waste Free, which will be collecting batteries, oil and paint; Boulder City Police Department, which will be accepting expired medication; Street Dogz, which will be collecting new or used supplies for dogs and cats; Blind Center of Nevada, which will be accepting glasses and recyclable electronics; and Opportunity Village, which will be collecting usable household goods as well as providing document shredding.

The parking lot at the field will have designated areas for each group.

Rowland-Lagan said volunteers from the Rotary Club of Boulder City will be on hand to help direct residents to the appropriate areas to recycle their items.

Bravo Field is in the 800 block of Avenue B.

For additional information, contact the city’s community development department at 702-293-9282.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.