City given $1.3 millon anonymous donation for pool

An anonymous donor has given the city $1.34 million for the community pool in Broadbent Park

Boulder City’s pool will be swimming in extra cash as the city received an anonymous donation of $1.34 million for the facility.

According to the city, it was given two checks from an anonymous donor this week, totalling $1,346,743.60.

“We learned of the possibility of this donation just two weeks ago, but felt it should not be shared with the general public until we had the checks in our possession,” said Al Noyola, city manager. “Boulder City is fortunate to have the support of generous donors who care about the community.”

The money is specifically for the community pool on Avenue B in Broadbent Park. The donation was “unsolicited” and the donor wants to remain anonymous. The money will be set aside in an account specifically for the pool.

“I’m constantly out beating the bushes for alternative funding sources and staff has been directed by council to seek those out as well,” said Mayor Rod Woodbury. “So, we couldn’t be more thrilled to receive this gracious gift from a true friend of Boulder City. I would like to personally thank the donor and family members for supporting this wonderful community asset of ours.”

City staff will recommend that City Council “formally accept” the donation at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday, June 10, so the funds can be used for the pool.

The pool at 861 Avenue B is almost 40 years old and beyond repair. The city has proposed a new aquatic facility and is requesting up to $40 million in general obligation bonds to pay for the construction, inflation, design costs and contingencies.

There are two questions on the June 11 election ballot about funding the project.

According to Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante, this donation is not based on them.

“Even if the questions don’t pass, it can be used for the pool,” she said.

Ballot Question No. 1 asks whether the city can use $5 million from its capital improvement fund as the money becomes available toward the design and construction of a new facility. Ballot Question No. 3 asks whether the city can be authorized to issue up to $40 million of general obligation bonds for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving and equipping recreational projects as defined by state law including an aquatic center.

According to Question No. 3, the bonds are expected to require a property tax levy for 30 years. The tax rate will vary by the amount of the bond, up to a maximum of .36 cents per $100, and will be based on the assessed value of a home, not the market value of a home. As an example, the ballot cites a new $100,000 home would pay an average of $126 per year.

If those questions pass, the new aquatic center is expected to be built next to the existing pool, so it can remain open during construction. The city estimates the project to take between 24-30 months.

Since it was presented, the project has drawn criticism from some residents who have said the proposed facility is too large and will cost too much money.

