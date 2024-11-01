66°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

City gets finance award

Left to right: Mayor Joe Hardy, Public Works Director Gary Poindexter, Councilman Matt Fox, Cou ...
Left to right: Mayor Joe Hardy, Public Works Director Gary Poindexter, Councilman Matt Fox, Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen, Acting Fire Chief Greg Chesser, Councilwoman Cokie Booth, IT Coordinator Ben Jurek, Aquatic Coordinator Cheree Brennen, Purchasing Manager Paul Sikora, Jarrod Hickman (POOL/PACT), Councilman Steve Walton and Marshall Smith (POOL/PACT).
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Six-year-old Karter Dunbar tried his best to lift this large pump ...
A Busy Day in Boulder City
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Most of the capital project spending is slated for the municipal ...
Question: Golf courses$8.4 million in the hole?
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Recently, 20 bighorn sheep could be seen one afternoon at Hemenw ...
Ram Cam celebrates first year
Photo courtesy of Boulder City Left to right: Scott Carey, Senior Planner, City of Sparks; Nake ...
BC feted for historic preservation projects
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
October 31, 2024 - 5:10 pm
 

Boulder City received the prestigious Enterprise Risk Management Excellence Program Award (ERMEP) during the Oct. 22 city council meeting.

The award recognizes the staff’s outstanding performance in enterprise risk management, and their commitment to health, safety, and welfare of the community.

POOL/PACT, a non-profit organization of 140 public entities throughout Nevada, started the ERMEP program 28 years ago as an incentive to achieve enterprise risk management excellence among its members. POOL/PACT presented a check for $27,350 for the city’s Risk Management Fund on Oct. 22 during the city council meeting.

The ERMEP requires city staff to complete a comprehensive assessment and an intensive review of each department. Award recipients must adhere to more than 300 best practice policies and procedures.

“The Boulder City Council and staff are constantly striving to ensure that our programs and policies are the best they can be for the benefit of the citizens that we serve,” said Michael Mays, acting city manager. “Achieving the POOL/PACT’s rigorous Enterprise Risk Management Excellence Program Award confirms we are on the right track.”

Boulder City personnel who worked on the program include:

• Cokie Booth, city council member

• Cynthia Sneed, finance director

• Tami McKay, city clerk

• Greg Chesser, acting chief, Boulder City Fire Dept.

• Tim Shea, chief, Boulder City Police Dept.

• Gary Poindexter, public works director

• Julie Calloway, parks and recreation director

• Tim Lynch, streets division supervisor

• Jim Keane, city engineer

• Dave Stanton, public works superintendent

• Cheree Brennen, aquatic coordinator

• Lourdes Martin, human resources manager

• Ben Jurek, information technology coordinator

• Paul Sikora, purchasing, grants and risk manager, finance dept. (program liaison)

“The POOL/PACT enterprise risk management staff who conducted the audit were professional and skilled in enterprise risk management best practices,” said Paul Sikora, grants and risk manager, who led the effort for Boulder City. “We appreciate their dedication, patience, and hard work. We adopted and modified our policies where needed – a true testament to the dedication and commitment of our staff.”

POOL/PACT is a non-profit public entity formed in 1987 and serving more than 120 Nevada public entities. In the early 1980s, public entities throughout the U.S. faced an insurance crisis. Commercial insurance carriers began rapidly raising premiums for public entities, and in some cases, exited states or canceled coverage, leaving many Nevada municipalities without adequate, affordable insurance coverage.

In response to this crisis, the Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool (POOL) was formed by Nevada public entities in 1987. By pooling resources to create POOL, Nevada public entities discovered that they could obtain quality property casualty coverage at a reasonable cost. As an added benefit, POOL members also found that they could access risk management resources superior to those previously offered to smaller, rural municipalities.

Boulder City joined POOL/PACT in 1996.

The Public Agency Compensation Trust (PACT) was formed in 1996 to provide workers’ compensation coverage. POOL/PACT membersinclude counties, cities, school districts, special districts, law enforcement, and towns.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Most of the capital project spending is slated for the municipal ...
Question: Golf courses$8.4 million in the hole?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Near the beginning of last week’s city council meeting, frequent-flyer public commentor Fred Voltz (whose views on the proposed addition of up to $9 million to the $25 million or so already earmarked to replace the city’s pool you can read on Page 4) made a pretty surprising allegation about the finances of the city’s two golf courses.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Recently, 20 bighorn sheep could be seen one afternoon at Hemenw ...
Ram Cam celebrates first year
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It may sound a bit odd to pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of a camera. But when that camera has helped bring thousands to town, and with it as many smiles, it’s worth it.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City Left to right: Scott Carey, Senior Planner, City of Sparks; Nake ...
BC feted for historic preservation projects
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Two projects aimed at maintaining the historic character of Boulder City have resulted in the city being the recipient of an award named for the person who designed the city in the first place, Saco Reink DeBoer.

Photos courtesy Boulder City Hoover Dam Museum Room 218, seen here when Boulder Dam Hotel opene ...
Boulder Dam Hotel one stop on Home Tour
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For nearly a half century the Boulder City chapter of American Association of University Women (AAUW) has played host to a Home Tour, which raises money for scholarships for local college students.

bcr default image
Asst. chief discusses hurricane devastation
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As the assistant fire chief for the Boulder City Fire department, Josh Barrone has seen his fair share of tragedies and destruction during his career.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Meridian barriers were in use on a "try before you buy" basis ...
City agrees to purchase vehicle barriers
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It’s been talked about that thing called a “consent agenda” before. It’s the part of a city council meeting when multiple issues are addressed with a single up or down vote with no discussion of the individual items on the list.

Photos courtesy Bill McCormick Boulder City native Bill McCormick signs a copy of one of his no ...
Author’s journey from Boulder City to Ukraine
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Twenty years ago, Bill McCormick made a decision and since then has never looked back as he’s turned what is a hobby for some into a full-time profession.

Council members pose with SOAR recipients from the BCFD.
BC first responders honored
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

On Tuesday evening, nine members of the Boulder City Fire Departments and one BCPD detective were honored by the city’s two Rotary clubs as part of their Service Officer Award Recognition program, which celebrates first responders who are “everyday heroes.”