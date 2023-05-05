65°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

City eyes increase in utility rates

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
May 5, 2023 - 9:33 am
 
(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) The cost of electricity figured heavily into a recent study of ...
(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) The cost of electricity figured heavily into a recent study of utility rates in Boulder City.

It turns out that, when it comes to energy, everything really is connected to everything else. That interconnection may have been the root message presented to a joint workshop that included both the Utility Advisory Committee and the City Council April 26.

Following a recommendation from the American Public Power Association —a group established in 1940 to represent the shared interests of community-owned electric utilities such as Boulder City—a new rate study should be undertaken every three to five years or if there have been major changes to a list of items including adding new generation resources and large changes in the cost of generated electricity. The last rate study for the city was done in 2019.

The study recommended two actions that would most directly affect businesses and residents in the city:

1) Increase rates for both electric and water in a way that will impact larger users more than smaller users.

2) Decouple the overall rate to account for cost of electricity or water from the cost to the city for delivering those utilities.

The city electric utility gets power from a number of sources including the Townsite solar facility, Hoover Dam, the network of federally-operated hydro-electric facilities known as SLCAIP that includes Glen Canyon Dam and eight smaller hydro-electric facilities in the Upper Colorado River Basin and from private suppliers who generate electricity through the burning of natural gas to run steam turbines. Only the solar site has been stable in terms of both available output and cost.

While the city has contracts with both entities that ensure rates over the contract period, supply from the hydro-electric sources has lessened to some degree as the water levels in both reservoirs have fallen to historic lows.

“We are getting significantly less hydro-electric power due to the drop in lake levels,” said Utilities Director Joe Stubitz. “If you compare the average generation during the pre-drought period of 1991-1999 to the average generated during the period of 2000-2022, we have lost about 15% of Hoover energy and 23% of SLCAIP generation.”

Those drops in output means the city-owned utility has to lean more heavily on natural gas sources, a large portion of which is purchased on the open market. And, as gas supplies in the U.S. have been somewhat constrained due at least in part to greater gas needs in Europe as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the cost of natural gas has gone up substantially.

This will come as no surprise to residents and business owners who have already seen their gas costs increase substantially. (While the city owns the local electric, water and wastewater utilities, it does not own the gas utility.) Because of the increase in the cost of natural gas, the rate study revealed —and Stubitz confirmed —that the cost to the city for electricity from gas sources has roughly doubled in just the past two years.

The new rate structure being recommended would result in some small users actually seeing a minor drop in their bill with the average small user seeing a 1% increase in fiscal year 2024, medium users seeing about a 2% increase and larger users seeing increases of 4% and higher as the usage goes up. Of note is the fact that the plan calls for tapping some existing city funding to soften the impact of rate increases in the short-run. Without that part of the equation, rates would have to rise substantially higher than planned in order to cover actual costs.

“The costs of goods and services have increased in most sectors, and energy prices have followed these trends,” said Stubitz. “This study will not only help us align with current market conditions, but also prepare for the future. The proposed changes incentivize conservation by keeping water and energy rates as low as possible for the lowest usage tier of customers.”

The other recommendation from the consultant group Raftelis is to decouple the cost of energy and water from the cost of delivering those utilities to customers. The idea is that this both increases transparency when people see their monthly bills and it allows the city-owned utilities to respond more quickly when the costs of electricity and water change dramatically.

The April 26 meeting was only scheduled to receive the study by Raftelis and to allow members of the council and the committee to ask questions. The committee was scheduled for another meeting to discuss the study on May 3 at 1 p.m. (Due to press time constraints, coverage of the May 3 meeting is slated to appear in the May 11 issue of the Boulder City Review.)

Contact reporter Bill Evans at wevans@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The shirt says it all. For the past 40 years, Mike Pacini has wor ...
Mike Pacini: The voice of Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Whether it’s in the grocery store aisle, sitting on the dais of City Council or as the voice of Boulder City, Mike Pacini is easily one of the most recognizable people in town.

Photo courtesy Boulder City Animal Control Snake season is here and residents need to be aware ...
Sssnake season is here
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Those walking in their yards, at the park or on a desert hike need to be aware that snake season has begun.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Film crews were in Boulder City last month and filmed at a variet ...
Boulder City a popular spot for Hollywood shoots
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Filming movies, television shows or commercials in Las Vegas is very common. But over the years, Boulder City has seen its fair share of moments on the both the big and small screen as well as the pages of many magazines.

(Ron Eland/Boulder City Review) A current view of the home at 524 Birch Street.
Commission honors historic home for Preservation Day
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City is a town that takes its history seriously and that commitment will be on full display later this month as the city celebrates Historic Preservation Day.

(Ron Eland/Boulder City Review) The carport coverings in the parking lot adjacent to City Hall ...
Raising the (carport) roofs at City Hall
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

On a 3-0 vote, the Boulder City Historical Preservation Commission approved plans for new carport roofs in the parking lot adjacent to City Hall in their April 26 meeting.

The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Heal ...
City Council to put opioid funds toward recovery court
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City is set to receive some funding as a result of multiple settlements reached by the state of Nevada with manufacturers and distributors of the synthetic opioid oxycontin.

Boulder City officials announced this week that Cynthia Sneed had been selected as the new fina ...
City welcomes new finance director
Special to Boulder City Review

Cynthia Sneed will be joining Boulder City as finance director/real estate officer.

A board sailer takes advantage of strong winds as water levels continue to recede in Lake Mead ...
Effect of proposed residential water caps
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The bill would give the Southern Nevada Water Authority the ability to cap residential water use during a federally declared water shortage.