City expands vaccine program

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
February 3, 2021 - 2:56 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Elaine K. Smith Building is one of two sites in the city where residents can receive COVID-19 vaccines. The city recently expanded the list of eligible residents to include those 65-69, but didn’t receive its allocated amount of doses and had to reschedule many appointments.

Boulder City has increased its COVID-19 vaccine offerings and now residents ages 65-69 are eligible to receive them.

The city started vaccinating residents 70 and older and educators Jan. 25. As of Monday, Feb. 1, residents ages 65-69 began to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Boulder City is the first city in Southern Nevada to vaccinate this age group.

“Each jurisdiction receives a specific allotment (of vaccines),” said Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante. “We have the ability to determine the needs of our priority groups based on when each group’s needs have been met. We have vaccinated about 6 percent of Boulder City, 973 people, so far.”

Despite its ability to expand its list of those eligible to receive the vaccine, the city had to cancel and reschedule many appointments Monday.

According to LaPlante, the city was notified earlier that day that the “scheduled allotment was decreased.”

“We will try to accommodate as many residents as possible. We appreciate the community’s patience as we continue to do the best we can with what is delivered,” she said.

Those residents who are eligible to receive a vaccine should call the Parks and Recreation Department at 702-293-9256, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday to make an appointment. Callers must speak directly with an appointment scheduler.

“It’s encouraging to hear from residents who have been through the clinic,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus. “Chief (Will) Gray and his staff, employees from parks and recreation, public works, the city manager’s and clerk’s office, and the police department are all working diligently to protect our residents.”

The 65-69 age group is the next priority group in Lane Two of the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccination Playbook, and Gray encouraged people in the other lanes/priority groups to be patient.

“We understand it is frustrating, but we cannot vaccinate other lanes yet, no matter what the circumstances may be,” he said.

According to a city press release, the next group able to receive vaccines is Boulder City residents ages 16-64 with underlying medical conditions, individuals with disabilities and individuals experiencing homelessness. Healthy adults 16-64 will be the last group to receive the vaccine.

There is no charge for the vaccination, and those with an appointment need to bring identification to verify their age. Teachers need to bring a valid school ID.

Vaccinations are offered from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd.

For more information about vaccines or testing clinics, visit www.bcnv.org/COVID-19.

Boulder City Review Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

