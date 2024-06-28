90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

City council votes to augment FY ’24 budget

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
June 27, 2024 - 5:07 pm
 

Keeping up with the comings and goings of city government can sometimes seem to be a never-ending stream of following things that are said in public meetings. But sometimes there are big local issues that get addressed without any discussion.

For those who are not politics junkies, this is what is known as the “consent agenda.” The idea is to save time to focus on the big items. In general, it means grouping routine items into a single vote.

For example, approving the minutes of the last meeting is always a part of the consent agenda.

While the individual items to be consented to are listed in the agenda with all of the same staff reports and addendum attached as any other item, there is no discussion.

And, sometimes, those can be pretty big money items.

In Boulder City, those big-money items are generally not anything that comes out of the actual city budget. The city has a bench of agreements with other entities ranging from other cities to the Regional Transportation Commission and most of the money items concern these entities. Another example: much, if not most, of the funding for road improvements actually comes from the RTC and those expenses are routinely part of the consent agenda.

But occasionally, there is something that is neither routine nor low-dollar. Which is the case this week as the council voted to approve two items that will set the actual city budget back close to $1 million without discussion as part of the consent agenda.

The biggest of those is part of a collective bargaining agreement with the Teamsters. It’s not really the expense it appears to be, though.

“When the budget was passed, the wages with Electrical were not yet settled. This item will augment the budget to match the Collective Bargaining Agreement that was agreed to after a public hearing and approved by city council,” said acting city manager Michael Mays.

In other words, this is actually for last year’s budget. The agreement with the Teamsters was for a time period stretching back to July of 2022, but it did not get ratified and approved by the council until May of this year.

The retroactive costs of the new contract, between wages and benefits, was almost $600,000 ($461,055.86 in salary and $134,975.98 in benefits for a total of $596,031.84, to be exact). But the budget for the all-but-over fiscal year 2024 budget (the FY 2025 budget starts on July 1), was passed and did not reflect those costs.

So this is more of a bookkeeping matter than anything else. It is a way of retroactively making last year’s budget line up with actual costs which were not known when the budget was prepared and passed.

The other item, which brings the total up to close to $1 million ($931,106.84 to be exact) is actual spending but it was approved by the council as part of this year’s budget. The item is more about just approving the final contract.

The police department has been using Flex’s Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system through the state of Nevada as its host agency for 12 years. Due to limitations in the current software setup, city staff spent several months researching and reviewing other CAD system options.

“After careful review, the police department found an option that provides the necessary software and systems operations that will benefit the police department and fire department’s current needs,” Mays said. “The purchase will allow the city to have their own dedicated CAD server, which will alleviate down time and provide seamless dispatching services to the police and fire department. This solution will allow Boulder City dispatch to provide uninterrupted, critical emergency response services to the city.”

THE LATEST
Photo courtesy of Boulder City Animal Shelter
Council adopts fancier permit
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It started innocuously with a public comment about an issue not on the city council agenda at the end of a meeting more than a year ago as an aspiring dog-breeder addressed the council about the lack of a mechanism for her to get a city license.

bcr default image
Consultant gives input on BCFD chief
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been nearly three months since Will Gray was terminated as chief of the Boulder City Fire Department.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The city council voted to renew the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club ...
Council votes to amend, extend gun club lease
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city council voted unanimously this week to extend the lease for the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club, subject to certain changes in the lease terms.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Dr. William Flannery, owner of the Greatful Pet Animal Clinic, po ...
Vet warns about dog injuries in summer
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s not uncommon this time of the year to see people walking their dogs with temperatures 100 degrees and above or worse yet, seeing them left in a parked car.

Kids learn to be water wise
Photos by Ron Eland /Boulder City Review

For several years, Boulder City has taken part in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson in which aquatic centers from around the globe participate. More than 50 local kids took part last Thursday in the event, which has the same 30-minute lesson at each location to learn the basics of water safety. Since its creation 15 years ago, nearly 400,000 children have been part of the event.

Denise Ashurst
It’s official(ish)
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It’s all over, at least until November.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual pancake breakfast ...
Slice of Americana turns 76
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s annual July 4 Damboree is almost like a Norman Rockwell painting that has jumped off the canvas and has come to life.

Photo courtesy of Bill Bruninga This photo, taken by Boulder City resident Bill Bruninga, recen ...
Capturing life through the lens of a camera
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If it’s true that a picture is worth a thousand words, it’s safe to say that Bill Bruninga has enough to fill an entire set of encyclopedias.

bcr default image
Boulder City dodges insurance inflation
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Insurance is one of those things that are super important but that most people are not going to discuss over a beer like it was a football game. Which is a nice way of saying that the subject can be a little… dry.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Parks and Recreation building was a popular plac ...
It’s (un)official
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“Every vote counts and every vote has not been counted.”