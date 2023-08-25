85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

City Council moves to address blighted properties

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
August 24, 2023 - 6:57 pm
 

Sometimes it is the seemingly non-controversial agenda item that can best reveal what tensions actually exist in government.

Such was the case this week as the city council voted on a technical ordinance intended to do nothing more than bring city code into compliance with state law.

Bill 1967, which passed unanimously, amends the Boulder City Municipal Code repealing several sections and replacing them with new language. What the changes actually do is create a civil enforcement procedure for “public nuisances” which are defined as conditions on real property including blight, garbage, neglected landscaping, abandoned properties and hazardous buildings.

When a property exists in these circumstances, after a process of notification and possibly appeals, the city can move to what is known as “abatement,” a legal process that allows the city to cure the problem and then charge the property owner for the work. State law allows for this process and Boulder City has laws on the books against such public nuisances. However, state law says that abatement needs to be the end of a process that allows for both notification and civil penalties (i.e., fines) as well as allowing a process for a property owner to appeal said penalties. The Boulder City law was a criminal process which was not in compliance with state law. The result is that the city has been unable to do any abatement in a number of years.

“There is essentially a three-step process of enforcement for a public nuisance,” said City Attorney Brittney Walker. “At first, a person will receive a notice of violation. This is not a fine. This is simply a notice of what the violation is and a time for compliance. If the person does not comply with the notice of violation and bring their property into compliance by the deadline, then the code enforcement officer can write a civil citation to impose a civil fine which would be set by a resolution of the city council.”

Walker went on to describe an appeals process. Staff recommendation was to have hearing officers to hear appeals, but the council opted instead to send appeals to the municipal court, which is allowed under the state law.

Things got interesting when Councilmember Steve Walton began asking questions about the reach of the law, noting that it might be able to cover not only safety and issues of visual blight but also issues of how a property is being used.

“Violations of city codes, ordinances or other adopted policies are also included as public nuisances, in the proposed ordinance, right?” Walton asked of Walker.

Walker confirmed that was correct and Walton continued by noting that one of the prohibited uses was “criminal activity.” “I would like to note that we might consider some additional language that says ‘and/or unlawful.’” He went on to specifically note issues of permitted types of usage and conditional use.

It was never stated, but this seemed to be a reference to a contentious issue within the city about short-term rentals that the council has asked staff to study. Short-term rentals such as AirBnB and VRBO are not currently allowed in Boulder City but there are a number of properties within the city that are regularly offered on those websites.

Walker clarified that this was not the intent of the change to city code and that the phrase “criminal activity” was understood to mean something such as the manufacturing of narcotics.

After the meeting, City Manager Taylour Tedder further clarified the intent.

“This brings Boulder City Code into compliance with state law and provides a civil process of enforcement against public nuisances,” said Tedder. “Our goal is to educate and achieve voluntary compliance, not to punish homeowners.”

On the issue of short-term rentals, he said, “The council directed staff to seek input from the community on short-term rental regulation. The city is in the process of soliciting this input and will bring the issue back before council at a later date.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review More than 100 members turned out for Saturday's Boulder Rifle and ...
Gun club tackles turmoil: Four of five board member resign immediately
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It was standing room only Saturday as more than 100 members of the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club packed into their meeting room to hear what’s next for the club following the resignation of four of its five board members just days earlier.

Council accused by public of conflict
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

To a casual observer, it would probably seem that an issue involving setting lease rates for general aviation hangars at a city-owned airport would be dry and of little interest to the average person on the street.

Those teachers new to Garrett Junior High are (from left) Jeremy Ross, Kristie Ortega, Stacy To ...
Several new faces make appearance at BC schools
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Albert Einstein once said, “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.”

(Rendering from SCA Design) A rendering of the outside of the proposed new pool project. The en ...
Price for pool project up sharply
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Since inflation started to really take off in early 2022, the cost of everything seems to have gone up: eggs, gasoline, rent. And it appears that proposed construction projects are not immune from the effects of rapidly-rising prices.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Tara Bertoli stands in front of some of the items and decor in he ...
BC native fulfills vision of historic business
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For Tara Bertoli, the idea of opening and running her own business has been a labor of love, both literally and figuratively.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) File photo of a typical tiny home layout
Tiny homes: Vote brings city into compliance
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Call it a case of just because something has been approved does not mean it will actually happen.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Work continues at the Bureau of Reclamation office to remove the ...
Xeriscaping continues at BOR office
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Clean, Green Boulder City is now a little less green, but according to officials from the Bureau of Reclamation, it’s for a good cause, saving more than two million gallons of water a year.

(Photo courtesy of Catherine Cortez Masto) U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto toured the Bould ...
Cortez Masto tours airport, gets report on improvement projects
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) toured the Boulder City Airport to discuss federal funding she’s secured to improve infrastructure and safety at the airport.