80°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

City confirms fire chief no longer employed

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
April 11, 2024 - 4:11 pm
 

After more than two weeks of inquiries by the Boulder City Review, late Tuesday afternoon the city confirmed that Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray is no longer employed.

In a brief statement to the Review, the city wrote, “Will Gray is no longer with the Boulder City Fire Department, effective Thursday, April 4.”

It went on to state, “Hired just weeks after the pandemic started, Chief Gray helped Boulder City residents with COVID testing and vaccination clinics,” said Taylour Tedder, city manager. “I wish him well in his next endeavors.”

Deputy Chief Greg Chesser, who has been with Boulder City since 2020, will serve as acting fire chief.

No additional information was provided by the city as to why Gray is no longer employed. The Review anticipates having a follow-up article in the April 18 edition.

Gray started with BCFD in January 2020. In his 25 years in fire service prior to Boulder City, Gray worked in a variety of roles.

Most recently, he was the assistant fire chief for the Pueblo Fire Department in Colorado. He has also worked as a firefighter, a fire medic, an emergency medical officer, a training officer and an operations captain.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University based in Orange Beach, Ala.

“Boulder City Fire Department offers a great environment to train the next generations of medics and firefighters and to begin developing the future fire service leaders for the city,” he told the Review shortly after being hired.

As assistant fire chief for Pueblo Fire Department, Gray led and managed 10 fire stations, served as incident commander and special operations chief and was a member of the department’s command staff as well as serving as the dispatch liaison with the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center and leading the diverse recruitment team.

Gray filled the position that was vacated when former chief Kevin Nicholson resigned suddenly in September of that year.

Gray was chosen for the position after a nationwide search for a replacement.

THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students at Martha P. King Elementary donned their glasses Monday ...
Look, up in the sky…
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Screenshot An aerial views shows the current turf at the Municipal Golf Course and the proposed ...
Council hears plan for golf course turf reduction
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Reducing water usage in Southern Nevada has been a subject that has affected the look of clean, green Boulder City multiple times in the past year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A sign outside of the 99 Cent Only store states that “Everythi ...
Residents weigh in on 99 Cents Store’s shuttering
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In what came as a surprise to many who are frequent shoppers, officials from 99 Cents Only Stores announced last week that all of their 371 locations will be closing over the next several weeks.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The historic Boulder City Theatre was one of several locations ta ...
Four suspects arrested in graffiti case
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Jan. 22, many residents were shocked by a rash of graffiti throughout town, which included the historic Boulder City Theatre.

The 99 Cents Only store on 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
99 Cents Only store closing in Boulder City
By Sean Hemmersmeier / RJ

The owner of 99 Cents Only said it will close all 371 of its stores in the U.S. The deep discount retailer has more than 20 stores in Southern Nevada.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
BREAKING NEWS: Four arrests made in BC graffiti spree
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

BCPD has announced a series of arrests in the graffitti vandalism incidents that plagued the city earlier this year. According to a release provided by the PD, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damaged caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Screenshot Image of the page for the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home page on the Medicare.g ...
Veterans Home loses 5-star rating
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As multiple experts said they expected after news of the most recent inspection of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home by federal authorities came to light, the home located in Boulder City has lost its long-held and vaunted five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former 7-11 on Nevada Highway will soon be home to a Pinkbox ...
Pinkbox to open in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Following months of speculation, earlier this week it was confirmed that Pinkbox Donuts will soon be calling Boulder City home.