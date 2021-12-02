55°F
City collecting items for those in need

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 1, 2021 - 4:26 pm
 
Boulder City The city is collecting items through Dec. 9 to help people in need.

The city clerk’s office is continuing its longtime holiday tradition of collecting items to help people in need through its annual Shoebox Wrap Event.

For the past 15 years, Boulder City’s City Clerk’s office has asked the community to bring in toiletries and other items like gloves, hats and socks. City staff then organizes the items into shoeboxes and gives them to Emergency Aid of Boulder City to hand out to people in need.

“We had 120 last year,” said Teena Pickens, archives and records tech for the city.

She said they are looking for basic toiletry items and anything people want to donate that will fit in a shoebox.

“We have tons of toothbrushes already,” she said. “I have lots of toothpaste. Shampoo is a big one that we need.”

The accepted items include toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, dental floss, mouthwash, socks, hats, gloves, baby wipes, cotton swabs, deodorant, tweezers, lip balm, bandages, small school supplies, peroxide, diapers, hand sanitizer, soap, cotton balls, tissues, brushes, combs, nail files, nail clippers, hair spray, razors and pain relievers.

“It’s anything they want to donate,” Pickens added.

All donations need to be brought to the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 401 California Ave., by Thursday, Dec. 9. Pickens said staff will organize the items and take them to Emergency Aid on Dec. 13.

City Hall is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information, contact the city clerk’s office at 702-293-9354.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

