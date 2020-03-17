57°F
City cancels meetings, closes facilities

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 17, 2020 - 2:33 pm
 
Updated March 17, 2020 - 2:52 pm

Boulder City officials recently declared a state of emergency due to the global coronavirus pandemic and have postponed all public meetings and workshops through April 1 as well as limiting access to public facilities.

On Sunday, the city joined with Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Mesquite in declaring an emergency in order to “better manage” the situation with COVID-19.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus. It has symptoms similar to the flu, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. According to the World Health Organization, it kills about 3.4 percent of the people it infects. Currently, the virus has caused a global pandemic. There have been 42 reported COVID-19 cases in Clark County and one death.

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has suggested limiting personal contact in the coming weeks,” said William Gray, emergency manager and fire chief. “We understand that residents have important concerns, but the safety, health and well-being of our community are our most important objectives. Every effort is being made to continue operations without putting people at risk.”

In light of the emergency, Boulder City is postponing all of its City Council and committee meetings and public workshops through April 1 unless a special meeting is called. It is also limiting public access to City Hall, 401 California Ave., through March 23. During that time, all nonemergency business should be handled by email or phone. Items can also be dropped off at the front security station at City Hall.

Residents can make utility payments at the back window of City Hall or online at www.bcnv.org. Business license and permit payments can also be made at that location.

Additionally, all Department of Motor Vehicles services at the police department have been suspended until further notice.

The city has created a webpage, http://www.bcnv.org/712/COVID-19, to keep residents up to date with information about the virus and its affect on the community.

Large events at local parks have also been canceled but the parks themselves remain open, according to city staff.

“While we are canceling or postponing the large special events, our 17 parks are open for kids and adults to get outdoors, as well as their restrooms for hygiene and hand-washing,” said Parks and Recreation Director Roger Hall. “Parks are open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. We ask that residents maintain social distancing, 6 feet apart, and wash their hands, or their children’s hands, while using the parks.”

The canceled and postponed events include Rock Roll & Stroll, The Big Clean, Beerfest, Easter egg hunt and the Easter sunrise service.

On Sunday, March 15, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all K-12 schools in Clark County closed until April 13. Boulder City’s Tiny Tots and Safe Key programs are also closed through that date.

“This is an excellent time for parents to spend with their children while preventing the spread of this virus,” said City Manager Al Noyola. “I’m working to ensure that the 28 percent of Boulder City children with free and reduced-price lunches are still being fed throughout the duration of this ever-evolving matter.”

Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner said food will be available at the campus from 8-11 a.m. Monday through Friday during the temporary closure.

“The distribution area is located behind the cafeteria next to the softball practice field,” she said.

Wagner said this food is available for all students.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

