77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

City backs monument designation

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 31, 2021 - 3:59 pm
 
Boulder City A national monument is being proposed for Avi Kwa Ame, which means spirit mountai ...
Boulder City A national monument is being proposed for Avi Kwa Ame, which means spirit mountain in Mojave, in the Mojave Desert south of Boulder City.
Boulder City The Avi Kwa Ame proposed national monument would connect Lake Mead National Recrea ...
Boulder City The Avi Kwa Ame proposed national monument would connect Lake Mead National Recreation Area to the Mojave National Preserve, Castle Mountains National Monument, Mojave Trails National Monument and Dead Mountain Wilderness Area in California.
Boulder City The proposed Avi Kwa Ame national monument would protect some of the plant life f ...
Boulder City The proposed Avi Kwa Ame national monument would protect some of the plant life found in the Mojave Desert.

Boulder City is backing a proposed national monument in a part of the Mojave Desert that borders the town.

Avi Kwa Ame means spirit mountain in Mojave, and the proposed national monument encompasses approximately 383,000 acres of public land in southern Clark County. At its March 23 meeting, City Council unanimously approved a resolution expressing support for the project.

“It borders Boulder City city limits and it follows the west side of U.S. (Highway) 95 down to about Searchlight,” said Alan O’Neill during the meeting. “At Searchlight, it includes both sides of 95.”

O’Neill is an adviser to the National Parks Conservation Association and a former superintendent for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The proposed monument would protect an ecosystem in part of the eastern Mojave Desert as well as connect Lake Mead National Recreation Area to the Mojave National Preserve, Castle Mountains National Monument, Mojave Trails National Monument and Dead Mountain Wilderness Area in California. It would also create a habitat to promote the survival, growth, reproduction and maintenance of different types of desert plants.

“We think this a good thing for Boulder City, sandwiching this monument between Lake Mead and such is a strong economic benefit … to the community,” said O’Neill.

Councilman James Howard Adams said he believed the project supports “Boulder City’s long-standing ideals of preserving the surrounding desert landscape and protecting it from wanton development.”

“The boundaries provided by the Avi Kwa Ame national monument would protect far more than just its pristine landscape,” he said. “It would serve as a refuge for the incredible flora and fauna found in the region and help preserve the numerous important cultural artifacts and elements, many of which are considered to be profoundly sacred.”

O’Neill said the area has been the target of attempted energy development by two companies that wanted to install wind farms. According to his presentation, these industrial developments would have scarred the land and degraded the cultural resources there.

“The monument would protect it (the land) from any future industrial development,” he said.

O’Neill said parts of the area are being used for recreation and that access will remain even if it becomes a national monument.

“The existing rights to the land will be protected,” he said.

“I think this is marvelous. … Hopefully this will continue to remain pristine,” said Councilwoman Claudia Bridges.

The area is considered sacred by the Yuman speaking tribes that include the Mojave, Hualapai, Yavapai, Havasupai, Quechan, Maricopa, Pai Pai, Halchidhoma, Cocopah and Kumeyaay.

There is no timeline yet for the designation.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Terry Chastain is arraigned for a misdemeanor charge ...
Man faces jail time for hoarding cats
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A man is facing a misdemeanor charge and possible jail time for hoarding almost 70 cats in his Boulder City mobile home in 2019.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review New owners Grant and Larry Turner are turning the for ...
Agency sends grant request for more review
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Redevelopment Agency is holding off on awarding a historic preservation grant to local father and son builders Grant and Larry Turner because it is unsure if the project fits the guidelines for the program.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Early voting in the 2021 City Council race continue ...
Early voting underway
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Early voting in the primary election to narrow the field of candidates for two open City Council seats began March 25. As of the end of day Tuesday, the most recent numbers available by deadline, 824 voters had cast their ballots.

City Council will interview the candidates for city attorney at a special meeting at 1 p.m. Mon ...
Interviews set for attorney, manager jobs
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The public will have an opportunity in the next two weeks to hear from top applicants for the open city attorney and city manager positions through a series of special City Council meetings.

Boulder City High School Boulder City High School students are dismissed Monday, March 22, afte ...
BCHS, Garrett welcome students to campus
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Older students in Boulder City were present in person and on campus Monday, March 22, for the first time in more than a year.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mayor Kiernan McManus discusses moving forward with c ...
Field narrowed for attorney, manager posts
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council has narrowed the field of candidates for a new city attorney and city manager and is planning to conduct the first round of interviews the week of April 5.

City staff is drafting a request for proposal for more than 40 acres of land adjacent to the Bo ...
Process to develop land near golf course advances
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Staff is drafting a request for proposal to develop land near Boulder Creek Golf Club at the request of the City Council.

A complaint to the Nevada Ethics Commission against Mayor Kiernan McManus was dismissed March 1 ...
Ethics complaint against mayor dismissed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Nevada Commission on Ethics recently dismissed a complaint accusing Mayor Kiernan McManus of abusing his position as a public officer because of a “lack of sufficient credible evidence of a violation.”

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Amanda McConnell turned her hobby into a business. ...
Business Beat: Mom designs hobby into business
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A Boulder City mom recently turned her hobby into a full-time job with her local business, Asquad Designs.