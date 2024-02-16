City announces new Parks and Recreation director

Boulder City staff embarked on a nationwide recruitment process for the parks and recreation director position. After sorting through several dozen applicants and an extensive interview process, the city found the right person was already here: Julie Calloway was promoted from parks and recreation manager to director this week.

Julie Calloway

Born on an Army base in Okinawa, Japan, Calloway later moved to New Mexico. She started her college studies at Arizona State University and finished at UNLV. She first moved to Boulder City in 1999, and has been working for the city for more than 16 years. “The unique challenges keep me engaged and motivated. Each day brings a variety of tasks, from film shoot permitting to baseball field scheduling, from playground upgrades to after-school care, and much more,” Calloway said. “Each day is different, which nurtures personal and professional growth.”

Calloway serves as a board member on the Nevada Recreation and Parks Society Board, supporting the development of parks, recreation, and leisure professionals throughout the state. She was recently appointed to the Boulder Dam Credit Union Ambassador Program as one of two residents to tout the benefits of Boulder Dam Credit Union membership to the community. “I am looking forward to working with the executive leadership team and the amazing parks and recreation staff,” Calloway said. “Together we aim to provide Boulder City residents and visitors with a variety of recreation opportunities to enhance the quality of life for all. But mostly, I love to serve the city that I call home: Boulder City.”

Calloway replaces Roger Hall, who retired after 46 years of working for Boulder City. “Julie not only has shown the skill and talent as she’s filled in for Roger whenever he was out of the office, but she also proved strong leadership skills over the past six weeks serving as the interim director,” said City Manager Taylour Tedder. “She’s served in helping shape the department over the past ten years, making it one of the best in the state of Nevada. I’m looking forward to her insights and experience as she fills the role of director.”

Julie has two adult children. Her daughter Allie is a customer relations lead for the Farmer’s Dog, a company that sells delivered, freshly made food for dogs and her son Garrett is senior manager of communications and broadcasting for the Vegas Golden Knights. Her fiancé, Jack Coraci, is a retired police officer with the Albuquerque Police Department and current marshal with Clark County Justice Court.