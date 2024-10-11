Church seeks new housing project plan

As the old saying goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

As the old saying goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

That may be the approach of the Boulder City United Methodist Church, which hosted an information-only session before a packed house Tuesday at the Elaine K. Smith Building.

The church is seeking to build a project that would include affordable senior housing, a community gathering place and a church for their parishioners.

By a 6-1 vote in late July, the Boulder City Planning Commission denied a request by the BCUMC regarding a proposed change to the master plan and zoning on three acres of vacant land owned by the church on Utah Street adjacent to the municipal cemetery. The city sold the church that land in 2006 for $195,000 with the intent of a Methodist church being built at that location. That project was approved by council at the time.

According to a city report for that July meeting, the church had submitted applications requesting to amend the master plan and zoning designations to allow for a multi-family residential development on the property it owns. The church sought to construct a 50-unit apartment building to serve low-income individuals ages 55 and older. The proposed apartment building plan contained 42 one-bedroom units, and eight two-bedroom units, and is designed to include a 6,500-square-foot multi-purpose room to serve as a church and event space, tenant storage, and amenity space for residents. The church, which has never had a permanent location, currently rents the Smith Building from the city.

The church’s new plan still calls for a similar design with the 50 apartment units, but with a lower profile (two stories) than the previously-sought project. However, the minimum age of residents has increased from 55 to 62. And so has the proposed location. They are now proposing a five-or six-acre project at the intersection of Gingerwood Street and Adams Boulevard, just below Gingerwood Mobile Home Park, which is limited to those 55 and older. The church recently met with several of the residents there, most of whom were in favor of the project and its location, BCUMC Pastor Kimber Govett said. Many turned out for Tuesday’s meeting.

As part of the project, an LLC would be formed to manage the property with two partners, that being the church and a developer, Nevada-licensed KG Development. Rent received would be split between the two after the costs of a property manager and maintenance. Funds to the church would go back into the property or other community projects or organizations the church supports such as Lend a Hand, the youth drama program, Emergency Aid and the senior center.

The day after the meeting, Pastor Govett said the church has been in very preliminary discussions with the city, which owns the newly-proposed location. She stressed that nothing has been decided upon or approved. She added that the church is not sure what its plans are for the land it owns off Utah Street.

Tuesday, Govett gave an overview before those in attendance as to why the church is seeking this project.

“Our church’s decision to build a space that includes affordable senior housing was shaped not only by our faith but also by the voices of our community,” she said. “For over a year we listened and we recognize the tremendous need for affordable senior housing in this community. We believe caring for our seniors is a reflection of our commitment to serve the most vulnerable among us.”

After Govett spoke, a handful of senior residents spoke on the need for affordable housing for themselves and others not only their age but in their same financial demographic.

Then, Maurice Page, executive director of the Nevada Housing Coalition, spoke on the lack of all types of affordable housing in Southern Nevada. He said that when he moved to Southern Nevada 25 years ago, a one-bedroom, 700-square-foot apartment in Henderson could be rented for about $500. Today, that same unit rents as high as $1,500. Since 2011, he said housing costs have gone up 200% while wages have gone up just 35%.

He said as of a year ago in the entire state, there were 36,187 affordable housing units, with a small percentage of those dedicated to seniors. It was later pointed out that in Boulder City, there are just 59 units dedicated to senior living and that’s Quail Ridge Manor, which was built in 1995, and has a three-year waiting list. No additional senior housing has been built since then, it was said.

“The demand for more housing is at an all-time high,” Page said of Nevada. “Salaries are stagnant. We’re not growing as a community. We need more help. We need everyone to rally, this way we can develop more housing and preserve the current stock of housing. If we can do that, we will have a better community and we can diversify our communities and economic opportunities if we’re able to lower the cost of housing, provide affordable housing for our seniors and our young adults who are starting out in their careers.”

Since this was an information-only gathering, questions and comments were not taken. However, the public can do both by going to the church’s website at bouldercityumc.com.