Christmas Coloring Contest debuts

Celebrations may be a little different this year because of COVID-19, but there is no shortage of holiday spirit in Boulder City.

(Getty Images) To help boost the holiday spirit in town, the Boulder City Review has debuted a Christmas Coloring Contest.

Celebrations may be a little different this year because of COVID-19, but there is no shortage of holiday spirit in Boulder City.

In light of state restrictions and out of an abundance of caution, the Boulder City Review has unfortunately been forced to cancel its annual Christmas Cookie and Candy Contest. In its place the paper is presenting a Christmas Coloring Contest.

“While we are extremely disappointed to cancel the cookie and candy contests, we are excited to showcase the artistic talents of local residents,” said Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor.

Last year, the third annual Christmas Cookie Contest expanded to include candy and confections, and brought in more than 20 entries.

“We know it’s been a rough year and hope this contest helps brighten the season for many,” Bernstein Saylor said.

Entering is simple. Just clip the picture out of today’s or the Nov. 12 issue of the Boulder City Review and color it. Entries can be completed in crayons, colored pencils or felt-tip pens.

The contest has been divided into three age divisions: 4-7, 8-12 and 55 and older. Entrants may not have assistance coloring the picture, but may receive help in filling out the entry form.

Each entry will be judged on its use of color, neatness and overall appearance. They must be received by noon Nov. 16. A special Christmas box will be placed at the Boulder City Review office to drop off entries.

The first-place winner in each category will receive a $25 gift card. Second-place and honorable mention winners will receive special awards.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 19 and their artistic masterpieces will be featured in the Boulder City Review’s special Taste of the Holidays issue Nov. 26. All entries will be displayed on the windows of the Boulder City Review office.

The contest is open to anyone except employees of the Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc. or their relatives.

The Boulder City Review is at 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1.