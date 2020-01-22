Child custody issues require civility

Again this week, I will attempt to address some common issues regarding child custody. These civil issues are handled through family court and are enforced by their revision to the order or sanctions.

Here’s a few things to remember about custody and child support: Visitation and child support don’t have anything to do with each other from a legal standpoint. Parties should try having a civil conversation with each other about having more time with the kids. If that doesn’t work, the court can be consulted for a modification of the visitation schedule or mediation.

Joint physical custody is another option. Courts may grant this option if the parents demonstrate that they can work together.

What if one party plans a move across the country? Unfortunately, there isn’t an easy answer for this situation. State law controls, and states, differ widely when it comes to relocation issues. Some states protect the noncustodial parent’s right to maintain an ongoing relationship with their children, while other states protect the custodial parent’s right to relocate for employment or family reasons.

It is not uncommon for divorced or unmarried parents to live in different states, although it typically makes co-parenting more challenging, especially in a joint custody situation. Many courts now incorporate innovative concepts, like using video calling for “virtual visitation” when deciding interstate custody arrangements.

While these are complex issues it is important to keep in mind that children are watching how the adults handle things. Their negotiation skills along with their immediate feelings of safety will be formed and reinforced by what happens next. We are at a time in history where the world needs more folks who set and live good examples for children. What they see is what they will learn to be. Let’s make that good.

Jan. 9. DUI: The family issue turns into a full-contact sport and the mobility issue becomes a problem at 8:18 a.m. in the 1000 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Theft: The breakup involved splitting property but the license plates are a little too much at 3:21 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue A.

Thought for the day: When reaching rock bottom it is best to stop digging.

Jan. 10. Disabled vehicle: The big rig is disabled partially in a travel lane and the driver is eventually located, by phone, in Las Vegas and expecting to return in the morning at 12:16 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Traffic hazard: Another semitruck with two trailers has the road completely blocked at 7:41 p.m. in the area of San Felipe and Highland drives.

Thought for the day: It sounds like a good day to be a large vehicle tow driver or mechanic.

Jan. 11. Trespass: The subject has refused to leave after several requests and now gets reminder paperwork at 1:55 a.m. in the 1100 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Trespass: The subject has been observed putting random things inside other shopper’s carts when they are not looking at 9:27 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: This might explain the strange items in your shopping bag when you unpacked at home.

Jan. 12. Destruction of property: The homeowners have numerous incidents with windows being shattered by projectiles at 10:07 a.m. in the 1300 block of Capri Drive.

Assault: The discussion turns physical and ends with several participants going to jail at 8:03 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue D.

Thought for the day: “Keep your hands to yourself” is a childhood lesson that goes a long way toward having a pleasant night.

Jan. 13. Suspicious: Officers are called to the site of a recent burial in the desert that ends up being camping supplies at 9:46 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and Interstate 11.

Missing person: The caller states that two kids are not where they are supposed to be at 4:48 p.m. in the 900 block of Utah Street.

Thought for the day: The kids jump out to surprise their parent and end up with the real surprise.

Jan. 14. Traffic hazard: The caller states the distractions at the corner combined with the sun positioning are causing drivers some issues at 4:16 p.m. in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and Nevada Way.

Dumping: The yard waste dumping is still an issue in the desert area at 4:37 p.m. in the 400 block of Ridge Road.

Thought for the day: Honking, waving and yelling, even for a positive thing, can be a little distracting. Be safe out there.

Jan. 15. Family disturbance: The subject gave a ride to a former relative and some type of disagreement culminates in a missing cellphone and a confusing story at 7:47 a.m. in the 500 block of Date Street.

See person: The caller feels a protester made threats and is requesting officer contact at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 Fifth Street.

Thought for the day: Can’t we all just get along?

Call of the week. The weather has been nice but not quite warm enough for the man to be out strolling in underwear only. After a short visit with medical professionals, the man exits the second location, now wearing only a gown at 12:21 p.m. Jan. 9 near Avenue K and Kendrick Place. Officers locate the scantly clad individual and he is safely delivered to a warmer location.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.