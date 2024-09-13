Chautauqua to host trio of First Ladies

For the past three decades, Chautauqua has brought unique entertainment to Boulder City as many in the audience have come back year after year.

This year’s event, entitled “Our First Ladies: Portraits of Strength,” will be held Sept. 20-21 at the Boulder Creek Pavilion. Tickets are $20.

“The idea of a First Ladies theme was actually considered because a few requests had come in for it by audience members,” said Ihla Crowley, Chautauqua’s longtime vice president in charge of advertising and publicity. “It had been on the back burner for a couple of years, and the time just seemed right. Susan Marie Frontczak does an Eleanor Roosevelt. She was our Erma Bombeck in 2021, so we knew she would do a good job.”

Next, she said, realizing that Jackie Kennedy would be a popular choice, a search was made for a scholar who did that character, and they found Rose Gabriele through History Comes Alive Ohio. Abraham Lincoln’s wife, Mary, was considered, but Crowley said research found that she was a dour and depressed character, so that choice was rejected.

“Coming closer to the present, the team felt Betty Ford would be an interesting character to round out the program,” she said. “Again, through History Comes Alive, we found Lynna Metrisin, who has developed a Betty Ford character.”

Crowley also said that once a theme is chosen, that’s when the hard part begins.

“It starts years in advance,” she said. “First, the Chautauqua committee determines a theme they wish to pursue, keeping in mind it needs to be interesting, and perhaps exciting, enough that people will want to learn more about it. A search is made for scholars who portray characters fitting that theme. Sometimes a theme needs to be adjusted a bit to fit the scholars who are available.”

The three women portraying the First Ladies were contacted by the Review and the following are their answers to a trio of questions:

Lynna Metrisin as Betty Ford

Q: How do you feel about taking part in this year’s Chautauqua?

I admit I am a bit nervous since this is my first opportunity to attend a Chautauqua program, let alone participate. Of course, I have been familiar with the history of Chautauqua, so I consider it an honor to be a part of this amazing tradition. But I am also so excited to be able to share the story of Betty Ford since, while many people may know of her, I believe there is much about her story that is less familiar, and yet is relevant to our country today.

Q: How did it come about that you started portraying this First Lady; what drew you to her specifically?

What first drew me to Betty Ford was knowing that she had trained as a dancer with Martha Graham. I am actually not sure how I knew that, but I have always loved dance and admired the genius of Graham, so that was an immediate connection with Betty. I was quite young when she was First Lady, but I have been politically involved since I was a young teen, so I do remember some things about her, primarily that she had a reputation as being outspoken about her views, even when they didn’t correspond with those of her husband or the Republican Party.

Q: What can people expect from the performance?

I hope that people will be moved by her story. I use a number of direct quotes which I believe give voice to Betty’s emotional journey. There are parts of the performance which may garner smiles and laughs, but I have also seen people wipe away tears during other parts of the performance. I also hope that during this time of such strong political divisions among people, Betty’s story can demonstrate that it is possible to bridge some of those divisions and seek common cause with others.

Rose Gabriele as Jackie Kennedy

Q: How do you feel about taking part in this year’s Chautauqua?

I am thrilled. I have attended and performed at other Chautauqua locations, and love the unique and interesting programs they offer. I am clearly looking forward to being part of the Boulder City festivities this year.

Q: How did it come about that you started portraying these First Ladies and what drew you to the one you do, specifically?

I was encouraged to consider performing for a group in the Cleveland area called Women in History. We do our shows both locally and out of state. Why Jackie? I always thought she was so elegant, gracious and glamorous, so I started to research her to write my script. Little did I know she was also funny, talented and incredibly resilient. I grew to appreciate and admire her immensely, and it is a privilege to share part of her story with the audience.

Q: What can people expect from your performance?

It is my hope the audience will come away better knowing the tour de force known as Jacqueline Kennedy, and perhaps even gleaning some surprising tidbits about her.

Susan Marie Frontczak as Eleanor Roosevelt

Q: How do you feel about taking part in this year’s Chautauqua?

I am delighted to be returning to Boulder City Chautauqua. At my first visit (with Erma Bombeck in 2021) the place was full and the audience had great questions. It is such a pleasure to have such a rich humanities interchange with the audience.

Q: How did it come about that you started portraying these First Ladies and what drew you to the one you do, specifically?

I began portraying Eleanor Roosevelt in 2005. At that point I portrayed Marie Curie and Mary Shelley. I wanted an American character of significant stature, and Eleanor Roosevelt stood forth. At first, I asked myself, ‘How I could dare try to be Mrs. Roosevelt?’ But the more I read and the more I learned, the more I realized her approach to life is as relevant today as it was nine decades ago. I am inspired by the fact that Eleanor Roosevelt didn’t start out life as a powerhouse. Quite the opposite.

The trick is, Eleanor Roosevelt’s life was so big, it doesn’t all fit into one Chautauqua program, so I present her at key revealing stages of her life — during the Great Depression, during World War II, and during her service at the United Nations, for example. In Boulder City I will be presenting the program set in 1937, during the Great Depression.

Q: What can people expect from your performance?

The audience will have a chance to meet both the public and the personal sides of Eleanor Roosevelt. The program is constructed as a book tour for her autobiography that came out in 1937. So, in portions of the program, she speaks in public of her upbringing and development, and in other portions of the program she reveals her inner thoughts on current events (of 1937) to someone she knows well. After the show, audience members have often commented to me on similarities between the current events of her day and ours.

For more information, visit bcchautauqua.org.