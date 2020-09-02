84°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Chamber to call old welcome center home

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 2, 2020 - 4:33 pm
 

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO has big plans for the organization’s new location and hopes to have it open and ready for business in October.

CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan said the organization is moving into the old Nevada welcome center, 100 Nevada Way, that was previously operated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority.

The new location provides more space for parking than its previous one in downtown Boulder City.

Rowland-Lagan said she plans to provide parking spaces for recreational vehicles so the drivers can stop and get information about things to do in town. She also said she is researching installing a solar-powered charging station.

“The timing of COVID hitting in the middle of the chamber relocating has spurred other happenings that led to things working out brilliantly in the end,” said Rowland-Lagan. “We are excited to be relocating to the welcome center and look forward to continuing to help the businesses rebuild after COVID and be prepared to welcome back guests to our great city.”

Before the chamber can move in, however, there are some maintenance issues that need to be fixed.

Rowland-Lagan said there is water damage throughout the building and a security system needs to be installed, but she is hoping they can move everything in by the end of September and hold a grand opening in October.

They also plan to have digital kiosks downtown and at their new building to help visitors in both places.

When the LVCVA announced in April 2019 that the welcome center would be closing, she said she started exploring having a satellite office there to support their main location. After the center closed July 1, 2019, the chamber also inherited its informational brochures about the area.

“It’s almost been 18 months since we first started working on this. … As things rolled forward, I’m very glad we did that,” she said. “Because if we didn’t, we’d be in a really big pickle.”

Her plans for the satellite office changed when the owner of the chamber’s downtown location sold the building and told the organization it needed to vacate because the new owner did not want it there.

There were other leads for new locations that ultimately fell through, including a proposal for a temporary home in the old Los Angeles Water and Power Building and suggestion from Councilwoman Judy Hoskins.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Motion to halt firings of city attorney, city manager denied
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent City Council from terminating the employment contracts for the city attorney and city manager was denied Thursday morning by Jim Crockett, a judge in Nevada’s Eighth District Court.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Counsel for City Attorney Steve Morris and City Manag ...
Complaint reveals plot to end employees’ contracts
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A plan to terminate the employment contracts of the city attorney and city manager and deny them their severance pay may have begun more than a year ago, according to a new motion filed in a District Court case against the city.

Alan Goya resigned Aug. 27 from the Historic Preservation Committee. One of the reasons he cite ...
Goya resigns from Historic Preservation Committee
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Longtime Historic Preservation Committee member Alan Goya has resigned from his position, citing the lack of City Council support as a reason for the decision.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City's oldest commercial building, the Browde ...
Historic preservation group proposing code changes
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boulder City committee is asking the City Council to help update the town’s historic preservation ordinance by providing two members to attend a new monthly meeting.

The Boulder City Police Department will not be enforcing the school zone speed limit until in-p ...
School speed limits suspended
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The school zone speed limit will not be enforced until in-person teaching resumes, according to the Boulder City Police Department.

Boulder City Police Department is now required to have a voluntary mounted police unit, accordi ...
Council makes voluntary mounted unit a department requirement
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council passed an ordinance that requires the Boulder City Police Department to have a voluntary mounted unit against the advice of staff recommendations.

Amy Wagner Boulder City High School teacher Jennifer Marchant interacts online with her Spanish ...
School year starts online with minor technical glitches
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Students began the 2020-2021 school year Monday, Aug. 24, attending classes completely online and dealing with some technical difficulties early in the day, which were quickly ironed out.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Heather Marianna, seen at her store, Beauty Kitchen, ...
Retailers adapt to pandemic
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Despite the challenges of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, several local businesses have embraced them and are working hard to stay open.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Bailey Kennedy law firm has filed its opposition to a ...
City asks judge to lift temporary restraining order
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Attorneys for Boulder City are asking a judge to remove a temporary restraining order that will allow City Council to hold a meeting to discuss terminating the employment contracts of the city manager and city attorney.

Amended complaint adds open meeting law violations
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Attorneys for City Attorney Steve Morris and City Manager Al Noyola recently filed an amended District Court complaint against the city, accusing the mayor and City Council of two more open meeting law violations.