78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Chamber offering something new for merchants, customers

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
August 11, 2023 - 10:37 am
 

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce has something new to offer residents and merchants with the hope of keeping local dollars in town.

The Best Dam Gift Card began being offered recently and each week is gaining momentum.

“I was at a chamber trade show and met with the Yiftee Company owner that helped sell me on the idea of making this a great way to keep money flowing in our local community,” Chamber President Jill Rowland-Lagan said.

She said keeping things simple for the businesses is the biggest factor in advancing this concept.

“They simply add the acceptance of the gift card to their current point of sale/credit card processor system,” she said. “We will then have them listed on the website as participating.”

But don’t be fooled by the name, there is not an actual plastic card. The card is available electronically or if one chooses to, they can print it out on a piece of paper.

Over the next few months, the chamber will be advertising the sale of the card to residents and those companies offering holiday bonuses to their employees. She added that only Boulder City businesses are eligible to participate. To date, nearly a dozen businesses have agreed to participate.

As to her goal for the program, Rowland-Lagan added, “To keep local dollars flowing into and around Boulder City.”

As to how the card works, Chamber office manager Madison Preston said those purchasing the card select the value they wish to have. They then choose a recipient such as a family member, friend or colleague. A notification can then be sent to the recipient by email or text.

“The recipient can use that value to make purchases at participating gift card merchants,” Preston said, adding that if the purchase exceeds the card’s value, the balance must be paid by another payment method.

To buy the card and a list of participating merchants, go to the chamber’s website at https://www.bouldercitychamber.com and scroll down to find the link for the Best Dam Gift Card.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Work continues at the Bureau of Reclamation office to remove the ...
Xeriscaping continues at BOR office
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Clean, Green Boulder City is now a little less green, but according to officials from the Bureau of Reclamation, it’s for a good cause, saving more than two million gallons of water a year.

(Photo courtesy of Catherine Cortez Masto) U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto toured the Bould ...
Cortez Masto tours airport, gets report on improvement projects
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) toured the Boulder City Airport to discuss federal funding she’s secured to improve infrastructure and safety at the airport.

Courtesy photo More than a dozen people turned out for Friday's beach cleanup, which brought in ...
Boulder Beach cleanup a big success
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Mother Nature often needs a helping hand these days, and thanks to a cleanup this past Friday, that’s exactly what happened.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Peggy Leavitt, along with her dog Riley, in her home office. The ...
Leavitt reflects on fond memories at SNCH
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For 20 years, Peggy Leavitt served as somewhat of a surrogate mom to hundreds of boys and girls and to this day, many still thank her for the love, kindness and support she gave them.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Playground at Hemenway Park includes the new spinner and an in ...
Local park playground improvements delayed
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Put this one in the “pros” column. New equipment has been ordered by the city for playgrounds at several local parks.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) After shot of the circle median at Broadmoor Circle and Buchan ...
Steel palms remove need for irrigation
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Sharp-eyed residents of the Golf Course Estates area and anyone passing Veterans’ Memorial Park via Buchanan Boulevard may have noticed the trees at the Broadmoor Circle median have a distinctly “metal” look.

Principals share thoughts
Principals share thoughts
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As parents and their kids finish up back-to-school shopping, teachers are already in the classrooms preparing for this year’s students.

(Image courtesy of Boulder City) Map showing the north and south boundaries of a proposed impro ...
Public rates parkway improvements
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Phase II of the Boulder City Parkway Complete Streets Project is slated to begin soon and, as part of the project, the city hosted a virtual survey so that residents could rate the importance of various proposed improvements.

The Milky Way can be viewed in the night sky within the Boulder City limits, as seen on Thursda ...
Boulder City working to curb light pollution
By Kiara Adams Special to the Boulder City Review

The hype surrounding the Sphere’s addition to the Las Vegas skyline is bringing a smaller known issue to the forefront of people’s minds: light pollution.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Sandra Frasar has been at the helm of the See Spot Run dog par ...
See Sandra run the dog park
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It may seem like a total contradiction, but Sandra Fraser is currently without a dog of her own.