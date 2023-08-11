Chamber offering something new for merchants, customers

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce has something new to offer residents and merchants with the hope of keeping local dollars in town.

The Best Dam Gift Card began being offered recently and each week is gaining momentum.

“I was at a chamber trade show and met with the Yiftee Company owner that helped sell me on the idea of making this a great way to keep money flowing in our local community,” Chamber President Jill Rowland-Lagan said.

She said keeping things simple for the businesses is the biggest factor in advancing this concept.

“They simply add the acceptance of the gift card to their current point of sale/credit card processor system,” she said. “We will then have them listed on the website as participating.”

But don’t be fooled by the name, there is not an actual plastic card. The card is available electronically or if one chooses to, they can print it out on a piece of paper.

Over the next few months, the chamber will be advertising the sale of the card to residents and those companies offering holiday bonuses to their employees. She added that only Boulder City businesses are eligible to participate. To date, nearly a dozen businesses have agreed to participate.

As to her goal for the program, Rowland-Lagan added, “To keep local dollars flowing into and around Boulder City.”

As to how the card works, Chamber office manager Madison Preston said those purchasing the card select the value they wish to have. They then choose a recipient such as a family member, friend or colleague. A notification can then be sent to the recipient by email or text.

“The recipient can use that value to make purchases at participating gift card merchants,” Preston said, adding that if the purchase exceeds the card’s value, the balance must be paid by another payment method.

To buy the card and a list of participating merchants, go to the chamber’s website at https://www.bouldercitychamber.com and scroll down to find the link for the Best Dam Gift Card.