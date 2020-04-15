76°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Census questionnaires mailed to homes

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
April 15, 2020 - 3:15 pm
 

Paper questionnaires for the 2020 Census went out in the mail last week.

The U.S. Census Bureau said it mailed about 64 million questionnaires nationwide as it continues its efforts to count every American. Residents should have starting receiving them April 8.

The Census Bureau reported that 48.6 percent of the nation’s households had responded to the 2020 Census.

“If you’re among the nearly half of all the nation’s households that have responded already, thank you,” said Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham. “It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at https://2020census.gov, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker. It’s something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years.”

According to the Census Bureau, Boulder City’s response is 54.8 percent, above the county’s and state’s response, which are 48.7 percent and 48.3 percent, respectively.

Boulder City’s self-response rate is below nearby Henderson’s rate of 57.2 percent, but above Las Vegas’ 50.6 percent response rate. It ranks fourth overall in the state for self-responding.

Some areas where census takers were originally going to hand-deliver forms will now receive a letter in the mail from the Census Bureau reminding them to participate. Even if households don’t receive a letter in the mail, the Census Bureau will drop off an invitation and paper form as soon as it is safe to do so. Census takers will also follow up with all households that do not respond.

Households receiving the paper questionnaire can still respond online or by phone, or they can return it by mail in the enclosed envelope.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and federal agencies use the results to determine how more than $675 billion in federal funds will be distributed annually to local communities, including money for public schools.

In early March, Mayor Kiernan McManus said the city and state loses about $20,000 in returned tax dollars for each person that is not counted.

“These dollars help fund our schools, programs for senior citizens and many other services,” he said.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
City’s new aviation fuel rules stalled
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council failed to ratify new aviation fuel standards for the Boulder City Municipal Airport and ignored the city attorney’s advice at its first meeting since entering a state of emergency March 15.

Boulder City Municipal Airport is receiving nearly $2.7 million through a new federal grant pro ...
Airport gets millions through virus relief act
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Municipal Airport has been awarded nearly $2.7 million through a new federal grant program created because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Roger Hall) Boulder City resident and community supporter Bert Hansen died April 10. He was in ...
Hansen falls victim to virus
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Longtime resident and community supporter Bert Hansen died Friday, April 10, after fighting COVID-19 since the end of March.

 
Scenes from the Weekend
By Boulder City Review

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home on Saturday. The flyover was part of the team’s tribute to those on the front line battling the coronavirus.

(Southern Nevada Health District) The number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County by city and ZIP ...
Virus cases by ZIP code now available
By Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Health District is now posting daily summaries of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code and cities in Clark County, including Boulder City.

Three of the six residents and two of the eight staff members at the Southern Nevada State Vete ...
Three veterans recover from virus
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Several of the residents and staff members at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, according to Terri Hendry, communications director for the state department of veterans services.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Oaklane Preschool Academy is closing its doors afte ...
Oaklane Preschool closes
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Oaklane Preschool Academy has permanently closed, becoming another casualty of the global pandemic.

City Council and staff members will gather at 7 p.m. Tuesday for their first meeting in more th ...
Council to meet Tuesday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

City Council plans to hold its first meeting in more than a month Tuesday, April 14, albeit in a slightly less than traditional manner.

The city is asking a judge to reconsider his preliminary injunction that allows BFE LLC to disp ...
City asks judge to reconsider fuel tankers’ use
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city attorney is asking a district court judge to reconsider a motion allowing a Boulder City Municipal Airport operator to use tractor-trailers to dispense fuel.