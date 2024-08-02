98°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Cell phone pouches required

Clark County School District image Beginning this school year, all junior high and high school ...
Clark County School District image Beginning this school year, all junior high and high school students in Clark County School District, will be required to use a cell phone pouch to reduce usage during class time. This includes Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High School.
More Stories
Council weighing critcal labor shortage option
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review It’s anticipated that the travel center next to Railroad Pass C ...
RR Pass travel centers sold
Courtesy photo Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
BCPD address rising impaired-driving cases
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The hangar from the original Boulder City Airport is today used a ...
Commission moves to address old hangar
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
August 1, 2024 - 5:09 pm
 

With the 2024-25 school year set to start later this month, two new initiatives by the Clark County School District are receiving mixed reviews.

The first is that students in grades six through 12 will be required to place their cell phones in a school-supplied pouch during school hours. This will include Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High School.

In a news release from CCSD, it states the district is taking “an innovative approach to promote a healthy learning environment in the next school year.”

“This is a critical step as we work to ensure that students and educators are in a safe, non-disruptive space that fosters learning and provides students with the quality education they deserve,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell said in the release.

Students will place their phones in non-locking, signal-blocking pouches that will prevent cell phones and other devices from sending or receiving signals while inside the pouch.

BC principals on board

“In our increasingly digital world, it’s crucial that we find a balance between leveraging technology for educational purposes and minimizing distractions to create a safe and focused learning environment,” BCHS Principal Amy Wagner said. “By using these pouches, we aim to promote responsible device use, reduce distractions, and enhance the overall academic experience for our students.”

Wagner went on to say, “This initiative reflects our commitment to providing a high-quality education in a conducive learning environment. We appreciate the cooperation and support of our students, parents, and staff as we implement this new innovative solution for the benefit of our school community.”

Garrett Junior High Principal Melanie Teemant agreed with the new directive.

“As an educator, I personally believe the new cell phone pouch initiative is a positive step toward minimizing distractions and enhancing focus in the classroom,” she said. “It helps create a more productive learning environment while ensuring that devices are accessible in emergencies.”

In terms of feedback, Teemant said, “As we wrapped up the school year, students were already aware that the district would require pouches, but the detailed guidelines were only recently provided for schools to create their specific implementation plans. While a few parents had questions about how the initiative would be rolled out, we didn’t have the full details at that time. Now, we are working with the high school to develop a similar plan that prioritizes both learning and safety.”

She added that the students will keep the pouches all day and will be expected to place their phones in them once they enter a classroom.

Elementary schools will have the option to require the pouches. Martha King Principal Jason Schrock and Andrew Mitchell Elementary Principal Tracy Echeverria said this week that for now their schools will be opting out of the initiative.

Student pushback

According to a recent article in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, this new initiative has faced pushback from families, most recently with an online petition drive that gathered 10,000 signatures in three days.

But the online petition, created by 14-year-old Charlize Leary, who plans to attend CCSD’s Nevada Learning Academy in the fall, criticizes the decision as one that threatens students’ safety and wastes the district’s money.

“If there, God forbid, would be an accident in school, like someone gained access inside, or there was just an emergency, like a fire or something like that, or an earthquake, parents would not have access to contact their kids without calling the office, which in an emergency would be possibly up to even 500 parents at the same time trying to get the office’s attention,” Leary told the Review-Journal.

Another CCSD requirement this year that had received far less pushback is that all middle/junior high and high school students will be required to wear ID badges while on campus during school hours. Teemant said teachers and staff will have to do the same and wear them at all times.

“This week, administrators attended meetings to review the daily protocols and requirements for ID badges,” she said.

Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Katie Futterman contributed to this story

THE LATEST
Council weighing critcal labor shortage option
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When it comes to hiring high-level city employees, small communities including Boulder City are at a distinct disadvantage. Actually a few of them.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review It’s anticipated that the travel center next to Railroad Pass C ...
RR Pass travel centers sold
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Calling it a “win-win” for everyone, Joseph DeSimone, founder of DeSimone Gaming and owner of Railroad Pass Casino, told the Review late last week that both the travel centers on his property have been sold.

Courtesy photo Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
BCPD address rising impaired-driving cases
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Is it legal marijuana or just people thinking they can have one more cocktail for the road that’s too blame?

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The hangar from the original Boulder City Airport is today used a ...
Commission moves to address old hangar
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Driving into Boulder City it’s very easy to pass a piece of Southern Nevada history without even seeing it.

bcr default image
LMNRA announces Government Wash restrictions
Special to the Boulder City Review

The National Park Service is closing the Government Wash portion of Lake Mead National Recreation Area to motor vehicle access and overnight camping beginning Aug. 1.

Photo courtesy Angelica Moorhead Angelica (Gomez) Moorhead, right, is joined by her twin, Anton ...
Seeing double: Life as, or with, twins
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Being that it’s not an official holiday, few may know that Aug. 3 is National Twins Day. But for a trio of Boulder City residents, they definitely know a thing or two about twins.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City United Methodist Church was seeking a master pla ...
Planning Commission denies church housing project
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Despite agreeing that there is a need in town for affordable senior housing, the majority of those on the Boulder City Planning Commission did not feel the location of a proposed multi-family complex was appropriate based upon current zoning and a previous agreement.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review State-mandated turf removal at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course ...
Unpacking the golf course deturfing issue
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the Boulder City Municipal Golf Course opened in 1973, it was a kind of golden age for golf as a suburban pastime.

(Photo courtesy of Cokie Booth) Cokie Booth poses with two of her four dogs as a City Council c ...
Fancier permits now available through city
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The long-contentious issue of allowing people to get a permit to keep more than three dogs and cats in their homes came to an end as the permit process opened up this week.