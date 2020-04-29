CDC adds symptoms for virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms for the coronavirus.

In addition to fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, the CDC says those who contract the virus may also experience chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus and can range from mild to severe.

Those who suspect they may be ill should get in touch with their doctor or get immediate medical attention if they have “emergency warning signs” including trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in their chest, new confusion or cannot be aroused, or have bluish lips or face.

When calling 911, people should notify the dispatcher that they have or think they may have COVID-19 and, if possible, put a cloth cover/mask over their face before medical help arrives.

Tom Maher, chief executive officer of Boulder City Hospital, said those who think they have contracted COVID-19 can set up a telehealth appointment with its Boulder City Primary Care clinic at 702-293-1041. They will be evaluated by a health care provider to determine if additional testing or action is needed.

According to Maher, at this time testing continues to use a nasal swab.

The CDC reports that those with mild symptoms should be able to recover at home, but people should track their symptoms to ensure they don’t get worse. They also should stay at home except to get medical care.

It also recommends resting, staying hydrated and separating yourself as much as possible from others in your household, including pets.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.