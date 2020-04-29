90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

CDC adds symptoms for virus

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
April 29, 2020 - 2:56 pm
 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms for the coronavirus.

In addition to fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, the CDC says those who contract the virus may also experience chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus and can range from mild to severe.

Those who suspect they may be ill should get in touch with their doctor or get immediate medical attention if they have “emergency warning signs” including trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in their chest, new confusion or cannot be aroused, or have bluish lips or face.

When calling 911, people should notify the dispatcher that they have or think they may have COVID-19 and, if possible, put a cloth cover/mask over their face before medical help arrives.

Tom Maher, chief executive officer of Boulder City Hospital, said those who think they have contracted COVID-19 can set up a telehealth appointment with its Boulder City Primary Care clinic at 702-293-1041. They will be evaluated by a health care provider to determine if additional testing or action is needed.

According to Maher, at this time testing continues to use a nasal swab.

The CDC reports that those with mild symptoms should be able to recover at home, but people should track their symptoms to ensure they don’t get worse. They also should stay at home except to get medical care.

It also recommends resting, staying hydrated and separating yourself as much as possible from others in your household, including pets.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak has extended the stay-at-home order through May 15, while some of the restri ...
Closure extended: Governor continues stay-at-home order to May 15
By Colton Lochhead / RJ

Nevada’s month-old stay-at-home order that is set to expire today, April 30, at midnight, will be extended two weeks to May 15, though some coronavirus restrictions will be eased starting Friday, May 1, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Wednesday, April 29.

Amy Wagner The scoreboard at Bruce Eaton Field at Boulder City High School honored the class of ...
Seniors to wait for graduation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the current limitations on social gatherings, Boulder City High School’s class of 2020 is going to wait to hold its graduation ceremony until more people can be together in one place.

Boulder City Councilman James Howard Adams wears a mask at Tuesday's, April 28, council meetin ...
City’s new risk fund to cover insurance, legal issues costs
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council took another step in its quest for transparency by unanimously approving a special risk management fund that will provide money for insurance premiums and deductibles, claims not covered by insurance and legal defense and settlement proceeds.

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Boulder City Library, as seen March 16, has cl ...
Whats open, whats closed in Boulder City
By Boulder City Review

As the nation copes with COVID-19, area businesses have taken action to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order for nonessential businesses and services to close.

(Vegas Valley Photography) Heather Marianna, left, owner of Beauty Kitchen Boutique, hands out ...
Businesses find new ways to reach customers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City businesses are finding creative ways to operate while dealing with directives issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak in response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Here are a few of their stories:

A page featuring kindergarten photos of graduating seniors will be published by the Boulder Cit ...
Kindergarten pictures sought
By Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Review is once again honoring Boulder City High School’s graduating class of seniors with a special issue. Set to be published May 21, when graduation was scheduled, the special issue will feature stories about graduating seniors along with the page featuring their kindergarten photos.

Heat warning issued
By Boulder City Review

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the area by the National Weather Service.

Boulder City City staff is estimating a $9.1 million loss in revenues for the 2021 fiscal year ...
Virus projected to cause $9.1 million shortfall in city’s budget
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is facing an estimated $9.1 million revenue loss for the 2021 fiscal year budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic and staff is suggesting to use almost $4 million from reserves to help balance and offset those losses.