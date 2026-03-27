CCSD to host public meetings in Boulder City

The Clark County School District is seeking community input regarding its Building Brighter Futures plan, which could see the consolidation of some schools throughout the district.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary, Boulder City's oldest public school, will be discussed for possible consolidation during CCSD's April 1 meeting in Boulder City.

The Clark County School District is seeking community input regarding its Building Brighter Futures plan, which could see the consolidation of some schools throughout the district.

This includes Boulder City.

CCSD will host a pair of community meetings in Boulder City, starting with one on April 1 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the high school. The second will be the same time and location but on May 13.

The district is hosting similar meetings throughout Clark County with a final report being presented to the CCSD Board of School Trustees in the fall of this year.

The potential options from the Facility Master Plan for public schools in Boulder City include:

Option A: Four schools

Program Strategy

■ Continue operating all schools in their current locations and grade configurations.

■ Expand and create new Early Childhood programs, beginning at those with surplus capacity.

■ Periodically review enrollment projections to guide potential rezoning for balanced size, feeder alignment, and utilization.

Facility Strategy

■ Implement prioritized renovation projects districtwide, starting with the highest-need schools.

■ Design renovated facilities in collaboration with community stakeholders.

Option B: Three schools

Program Strategy:

■ Merge Mitchell ES and Martha King ES into a single 650-student PK-5 program.

■ Continue operating all other schools in their current locations, and grade configurations.

Facility Strategy:

■ Rebuild either Mitchell’s 1970 or King’s 1991 facilities to Future-Ready standards, with flexible collaboration spaces and enhanced supports for a new 650 student PK–5 school.

■ Use either portable swing space or temporarily move fifth grade to surplus space at Garrett JHS during construction.

■ Work with public agencies and community stakeholders to explore new beneficial uses for surplus site, such as a student support center, family and community services, pre-k, staff housing, newcomer center, Professional Development Center, etc.

Option C: Two schools

Program Strategy:

■ Merge Mitchell ES and Martha King ES into a single 650-student PK-6 program.

■ Move Garrett JHS to Boulder City HS.

Facility Strategy:

■ Rebuild either Mitchell’s 1970 or King’s 1991 facilities to Future- Ready standards, with flexible collaboration spaces and enhanced supports for a new 650 student PK–6 school.

■ Phase construction: build new PK–6 first, then renovate Boulder City HS for grade reconfiguration, with attention to core spaces, gymnasium, etc.

■ Use either portable swing space or temporarily move fifth grade to surplus space at Garrett JHS during construction.

■ Work with public agencies and community stakeholders to explore new beneficial uses for surplus sites, such as a student support center, family and community services, pre-k, staff housing, newcomer center, Professional Development Center, etc.

An Option D is listed as Stakeholder Options. In the case of the Boulder City schools, nothing is listed. But it was stressed that community input is key throughout the district before moving forward with any major changes.

Principals weigh in

The principals of the four Boulder City public schools listed in the plan were contacted and each provided their thoughts to the Review.

Amy Wagner, Boulder City High School: As principal of Boulder City High School, my focus is always on what provides the best opportunities for students. Declining enrollment and aging facilities are real challenges, and the district has a responsibility to examine how our buildings and programs are structured for the future.

At the same time, schools are deeply connected to the identity of this community, so any potential changes deserve thoughtful discussion and strong community input.

It’s also worth remembering that Boulder City High School originally opened as a junior–senior high school in the early 1950s before Garrett Junior High was built in the 1970s as enrollment grew. That history reminds us that school configurations have changed over time as the needs of the community evolve. The goal of this process should ultimately be ensuring students have access to strong academic programs, electives, activities, and facilities that support their learning for years to come.

Melanie Teemant, Garrett Junior High: I appreciate the opportunity for our Boulder City community to come together and have a conversation about the options being discussed. At this point, I’m looking forward to meeting on April 1, as the community comes together so we can learn more about the proposals and hear directly from families and community members. It will be important for all of us to better understand the potential impacts on our schools, students, staff, and the Boulder City community as a whole.

Jason Schrock, Martha P. King Elementary: As a parent, school leader and Boulder City resident, this process is very important to me, and I’m following it closely. My focus is on what’s best for our students and our community. I’m looking forward to hearing from our families and staff and making sure their voices are part of the process.

One of the things I’m most proud of is the continuity we provide across our schools. Our principals work closely together to support that consistency for students and families. As we consider different models, it’s important that we build on that and continue providing a strong, connected experience for our students.”

Tracy Echeverria, Andrew Mitchell Elementary: I am so glad for the dialogue between our community and the Clark County School District. No matter the outcome, our students will be given the best opportunities to achieve because of the commitment of the staff at our schools, our families and community, and the support of our school district.