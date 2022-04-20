Candidates to express views at forum

The Boulder City Review is sponsoring a forum Thursday evening, April 28, featuring the candidates who are running for mayor and City Council in the June primary election.

The Boulder City Review is sponsoring a forum Thursday evening, April 28, featuring the candidates who are running for mayor and City Council in the June primary election.

It will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Mayor Kiernan McManus is seeking re-election and being challenged by Dr. Joe Hardy and Tanya Vece.

Two seats are open in the council race, and incumbent James Howard Adams is being challenged by newcomers Cokie Booth, Rose Marie Hess, Valerie McNay and Steve Walton. Councilwoman Claudia Bridges is not seeking re-election.

The forum is free and open to the public. It will include questions submitted by residents, an extended time for the candidates to present their views and one-on-one time with them.

The paper will also give all candidates the opportunity to answer more questions before early voting starts May 28.

The candidates’ responses will be in the May 19 edition. Early voting ends June 10, and the election will be held June 14.

