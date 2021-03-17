Candidate profile: Zachary Cummings

(Zachary Cummings) Boulder City resident Zachary Cummings filed his paperwork Feb. 4, 2021, to run for City Council.

Zachary Cummings is one of 13 candidates seeking a seat on City Council.

To help residents make an informed decision when casting their ballots, the Boulder City Review asked each candidate to answer three questions and invited them to record a video interview in lieu of a candidates’ forum, which could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Cummings’ response is below in his own words. They have been edited only for grammar, spelling and style.

Zachary Cummings

Age: 24

Marital status: Single

Family: Mom, Melissa Cummings, local Realtor; dad, Jim Cummings, branch manager for a trucking company; brother,

Cooper Cummings, local mobile mechanic.

Education: Some college

Occupation: Operations manager, trucking company

Length of Boulder City residency: 24 years

Previous experience serving Boulder City (appointed, elected or volunteer positions): None

Previous experience serving other governmental agencies (appointed, elected or volunteer positions): None

Club/organization affiliations: National Rifle Association

Honors/awards/special qualifications: David Quinn Work Ethic award.

► What do you feel are the most pressing issues for Boulder City in the near future?

I feel that the recovery from COVID will be pressing for local businesses and the community for years to come as we bring tourists back into the town to support them. Bringing visitors to the town will be the key to that success along with keeping the growth that the town allows. New families keep the town vibrant.

► What is your position on development in Boulder City? What type of developments do you think are appropriate and where should they be allowed? What types of developments do you think are inappropriate? Does the city have the necessary infrastructure to support any type of development?

Our current growth plan allows for limited development growth and that is where it should stay. Boulder City has maintained its allure and charm over the years due to homes with more than 8 feet between you and your neighbor and the availability of semi-custom homes. The cookie-cutter tract homes you see popping up all over the Las Vegas Valley don’t have the same draw as our homes do.

Our infrastructure will need some power updates to account for the added draw of air conditioners and swamp coolers in our summers down the road, as evidenced by the power outages most neighborhoods endure.

► Traffic and parking appear to be problematic in the downtown area. Do you have any suggestions to improve the situation? Would allowing off-road vehicles on city streets help or hinder this issue?

Unfortunately, there is only so much space downtown. This causes overflow parking all the way down toward the police station and the antique mall. The plus to that is more foot traffic downtown, so personally it’s a blessing and a curse in its own way.

Off-road vehicles would definitely require more parking. If we can make room for the thousands that descend upon town for the event weekends, we can make room for a few off-road toys that want to spend money in town.