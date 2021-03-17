Candidate profile: Mathew Fox

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox is a candidate running for City Council in the April 2021 primary.

Mathew Fox is one of 13 candidates seeking a seat on City Council.

To help residents make an informed decision when casting their ballots, the Boulder City Review asked each candidate to answer three questions and invited them to record a video interview in lieu of a candidates’ forum, which could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Fox’s response is below in his own words. They have been edited only for grammar, spelling and style.

Mathew Fox

Age: 35

Marital status: Married

Family: My wife, Kelly, and my three boys: James (15) Jacob (13) and Joseph (10)

Occupation: Fox Smokehouse Bakery

Length of Boulder City residency: 2½ years but spent my summers here growing up

Previous experience serving Boulder City (appointed, elected or volunteer positions): Serving Boulder City as a business operator and employing almost 50 local residents. Sponsorships with Boulder City sports and other events in town.

Previous experience serving other governmental agencies (appointed, elected or volunteer positions): None

Club/organization affiliations: None.

► What do you feel are the most pressing issues for Boulder City in the near future?

Staffing of the city manager, city attorney and city clerk. Aquatic center. Local development.

► What is your position on development in Boulder City? What type of developments do you think are appropriate and where should they be allowed? What types of developments do you think are inappropriate? Does the city have the necessary infrastructure to support any type of development?

I am in favor of the current controlled growth ordinance and would like for it to continue. If we have to build, I believe it would have to be around Boulder Creek Golf Course and there should be nice large-lot custom homes. We should not build condominiums or affordable houses around it. I think that homes like that you have to work up to get and be on an upscale golf course.

► Traffic and parking appear to be problematic in the downtown area. Do you have any suggestions to improve the situation? Would allowing off-road vehicles on city streets help or hinder this issue?

Unless we built a large parking lot or parking garage downtown, parking will always be an issue; but everyone living here or coming to Boulder City to visit knows that going into it. It doesn’t stop people from coming or visiting downtown.

I don’t think allowing off-road vehicles would add to the problem; they would either show up in a car or OHV and take up the same space. Allowing OHVs on our streets would contribute to more money being spent within the community.