Candidate profile: Kiernan McManus

Mayor Kiernan McManus discussess issues facing the community and why he is running again for mayor.

Kiernan McManus

Age: 64

Marital status: Single

Family: No children

Education: High school, Boulder City Junior-Senior High School; Bachelor of Arts, political science, University of Nevada, Las Vegas and University of New Hampshire; Associate of Applied Science, Cisco Technology, Chandler Gilbert Community College; Associate of Applied Science, Microsoft Technology, Chandler Gilbert Community College

Occupation: Mayor of Boulder City

Length of Boulder City residency: Native of Boulder City with combined 44 years of residency

Previous experience serving Boulder City (appointed, elected or volunteer positions): Elected mayor in 2019, elected to City Council in 2017, appointed to City Historic Preservation Committee in 2016

Previous experience serving other governmental agencies (appointed, elected or volunteer positions): Civilian/Military Council; Regional Debt Commission; Regional Flood Control District; Regional Transportation Commission; Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Club/organization affiliations: Senior Center of Boulder City Meals on Wheels driver, Boulder City Elks member

What is your vision for Boulder City in 10 years, taking into account the ongoing drought and efforts to boost historic preservation?

The success of Boulder City has depended on our independence and finding what works for our residents. We can continue that success by maintaining conservative growth and celebrating the history of our city. Our small-town values and original architecture draw hundreds of thousands of visitors here each year as well as providing each of us the safe, relaxed atmosphere we so greatly enjoy.

I have successfully introduced grant programs to support homeowners and businesses in maintaining the architecture in our historic district. I have also introduced resolutions to update the status of buildings in the historic district and provide funding for restoration of the original water filtration plant built in 1931. This was the first facility in Southern Nevada to draw water from the Colorado River for a city. With approval of these resolutions, the city was able to obtain additional grants from the state government.

As mayor for the past three years I have pursued actions to reduce the amount of water the city uses. The drop in water level at Lake Mead is a clear message that we must conserve water. Plans have been developed with input from residents to reduce the amount of grass at public buildings and the municipal golf course while preserving our parks.

I opposed a proposal to pump wastewater for treatment into Henderson as I believe the proposal would facilitate growth in Eldorado Valley rather than benefit Boulder City. I proposed instead having the Southern Nevada Water Authority fund upgrades to our existing system and have the recycled water used for irrigation on local golf courses and parks. These plans are moving ahead and will save millions of gallons of water each year.

The revenue the city receives from the lease of land for solar energy production will be available for the next 10 years and beyond. As a community we also need to work toward projects like community solar and energy storage.

We will also benefit from projects like the expansion of the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum that will provide more attractions for visitors to enjoy. By providing a community where people are attracted to live and work, Boulder City will continue to have highly rated schools and amenities that bring value to all of us.

City Council passed a resolution to put a question on the ballot asking voters if they would approve the sale of 16.3 acres of land southeast of Boulder City Parkway and Veterans Memorial Drive to develop a grocery store and associated retail shops. What are your thoughts on this proposal?

One of most frequently asked questions I have received is when would another grocery store locate in Boulder City? The resolution passed by City Council was to place a ballot question on the November ballot asking voters if they wished to offer this specific parcel of land for sale and restricted to use only for a grocery store and associated retail shops. Only the voters may approve the sale of an acre or more of land. I voted to approve asking voters if this parcel should be offered for sale restricted to the purpose of a grocery store.

The consolidation of companies in the grocery business has left few choices for having a second grocery store in Boulder City. Any of the remaining grocery store chains that do remain have advised that a suitable location is not available in Boulder City that would provide frontage on a main roadway like Boulder City Parkway. While there would be no guarantee that a grocery chain would choose this location it is an attempt to attract a second store. It will be up to the voters to decide whether the city should move ahead with the project.