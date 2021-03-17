Candidate profile: Cokie Booth

(Cokie Booth) Cokie Booth is a City Council candidate running in the April 2021 primary.

Cokie Booth is one of 13 candidates seeking a seat on City Council.

To help residents make an informed decision when casting their ballots, the Boulder City Review asked each candidate to answer three questions and invited them to record a video interview in lieu of a candidates’ forum, which could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Booth’s response is below in her own words. They have been edited only for grammar, spelling and style.

Age: 75

Marital status: Married

Family: Married to Les Booth

Education: Associate degree

Occupation: Broker

Length of Boulder City residency: 36 years

Previous experience serving Boulder City (appointed, elected or volunteer positions): Community information television show; Dump the Dump; Boulder City Planning Commission, 2006-2019; Spring Jamboree, Bark in the Park host;

Previous experience serving other governmental agencies (appointed, elected or volunteer positions): Nevada State Board of Cosmetology, eight years; Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors; Tuscany Retreat Homeowners Association, president.

Club/organization affiliations: Boulder City Community Club, president 2019-2021; Boys and Girls Club; Central Christian Church.

Honors/awards/special qualifications: Boys and Girls Club Woman of the year, 1999-2000.

► What do you feel are the most pressing issues for Boulder City in the near future?

Pool: We need to remove and replace or build a new pool. I feel that most residents do not want to pay for a complex with a lot of other amenities. They just want a pool. I am interested in hearing what the pool committee’s recommendations are. They have been working on this for two years and I am sure they have several good ideas to offer. I feel most residents are willing to pay for a pool, not a complex. This is a must to accomplish.

Golf course: It is an asset that we own, and it represents what Boulder City is all about. Because the golf course is in the flight path of airplanes, it is not land you could build homes on. We own it; let’s enjoy it. Both courses were just featured in “Las Vegas Golf and Leisure.” The golf carts are worn out and GPS does not work. It would be a good idea to lease new carts; that would cut down on the maintenance and employee costs and the carts would end up paying for themselves as we could up the price of golf if we had good equipment.

The old course needs an irrigation update to save on water. I would also like to see an advisory board of golfers oversee the contracted golf pro, maintenance contracts and reserves. The golf advisory board would make recommendations to the City Council. Not all council members understand the game of golf, so the advisory board could explain and answer questions. I do not believe the city should be in the business of operating a golf course.

Airport: It is another asset that we own. It is my opinion that we should not be in the business of operating an airport. That would include renting out hangars or selling gas. By renting the hangars, it increases the cost to the city. Costs are employees with benefits plus retirement, material for repairs and insurance. Why not continue to lease at a higher price so that it is a win-win for the city and the pilots.

I also believe we should have a tower to monitor the taking off and landing of airplanes, especially when it would be paid for by federal government.

Businesses support the government with their taxes. Government should not be competing with private businesses. Government should be creating a productive environment for their businesses.

► What is your position on development in Boulder City? What type of developments do you think are appropriate and where should they be allowed? What types of developments do you think are inappropriate? Does the city have the necessary infrastructure to support any type of development?

I fought to stop a class 4 landfill in Eldorado Valley and pushed for solar. We were able to get Mike Pacini, Brian Nix and Mayor Bob Ferraro to agree with us. Mayor Ferraro went out and started soliciting solar companies. We receive $13.8 million in lease revenue. We are financially sound. I do not see any need to even think about developing Eldorado Valley.

Some suggest if you are a real estate agent you want to develop housing projects. I am a real estate agent who has lived in Boulder City for over 30 years. I love the small-town charm of Boulder City. Boulder City is my home and I absolutely do not want it to look like or become Henderson.

► Traffic and parking appear to be problematic in the downtown area. Do you have any suggestions to improve the situation? Would allowing off-road vehicles on city streets help or hinder this issue?

A lot of your beach towns have this same parking problem and have gone to using historic looking trolleys. The city could develop a digital parking map and trolley route so that people would know where to park and ride. We could purchase two green trolleys to transport people downtown and back to their parked vehicles. We have land by the airport and at the train museum for parking.

Off-road vehicles: I do not know what the difference is if you come to town in your off-road vehicle or truck towing your off-road vehicle. Most off-road vehicles are smaller than a truck, therefore I would not see them as a hindrance.

We are a recreational community. We are a destination point for boating, fishing, paddle boarding, canoeing, hiking, biking, four-wheeling and motorcycles. Not only are we known for power, we are also known for our recreation. We like the fact that these folks come to visit, spend some money and go home.