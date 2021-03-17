Candidate information featured as early voting nears

The slate of candidates for the coming City Council race has been set. Thirteen residents are seeking one of the two open seats.

The slate of candidates for the coming City Council race has been set. Thirteen residents are seeking one of the two open seats.

Paul W. Bageman, Cokie Booth, Charles E. Bullen Jr., Christian Clinton, Zachary Cummings, Gregory Deaver, Brent Foutz, Mathew Fox, Michael Guccione, Judith Hoskins, Sherri Jorgensen, Ray Turner and Tanya Vece are running in the April primary.

The seats are currently held by Councilwomen Tracy Folda and Hoskins. Folda is not seeking election to the seat she was appointed to in July 2019 to finish the remainder of Kiernan McManus’ term when he was elected mayor.

Those elected will serve a term of three years and five months after the council approved changing its cycle to align with state and federal elections.

Because there are more than twice as many candidates as there are open seats in the race, a primary election will be held April 6 to narrow the field. The top four candidates from the primary should advance to the general election, which is scheduled for June 15.

However, if any one or two candidates receives votes equal to a majority of those casting ballots in the election, then that person or persons will be considered elected. If two candidates are elected by majority, it will eliminate the need for a general election.

Early voting for the primary is scheduled at the parks and recreation building, 900 Arizona St., from March 25 to April 2. The voting center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25, 29, 30, 31 and April 1, with it open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 26, 27, 28 and April 2.

Tuesday, March 23, is the last day to submit a written request for an absentee ballot.

To help residents make an informed decision when casting their ballots, the Boulder City Review asked each of the candidates to answer three questions and invited them to record a video interview in lieu of a candidates’ forum, which could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With the exception of Clinton, Deaver, Foutz and Turner, who did not respond to multiple requests to answer our questions or tape a video interview, their responses and biographies are featured individually on our website. They have been edited only for grammar, spelling and style.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.