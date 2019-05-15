Calls from Social Security just a scam

There has been a significant uptick in fraud telephone calls from people claiming to represent the Social Security Administration. In them, unknown callers threaten victims that they face arrest or other legal action if they fail to call a provided phone number or press the number indicated in the message to address the issue.

Sometimes the scammers switch tactics and say they want to help an individual activate a suspended Social Security number. They may even “spoof” the actual Social Security hotline number to appear on the recipient’s phone: 1-800-772-1213.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up. Know that Social Security rarely contacts people by phone unless you have ongoing business with them and they never make threats about arrest or legal action. Report suspicious calls to the SSA Office of the Inspector General by calling 1-800-269-0271 or submitting a report on the OIG website https://oig.justice.gov.

May 2. Suspicious: The caller states there is a man passed out on the trail in the canyon at 5:21 p.m. in the 1000 block of Yucca Street.

Animal: The caller states a large tortoise is in the middle of the road and they are afraid it will be hit by a vehicle at 8:01 p.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Yucca Street.

Thought for the day: The intoxicated man is given a courtesy ride home and the vehicle remains parked for the night.

May 3. Vagrant: The argumentative subject advises the officer of his rights to camp where he wants at 1:07 a.m. in the area of U.S. 93 and Canyon Road.

Animal: The caller states the rattlesnake is taking up way too much room in the garage at 3:54 p.m. in the 500 block of Greenbriar Place.

Thought for the day: The right to remain silent is sometimes the best of all rights.

May 4. DUI: The vehicle is all over the road and the other driver stays close to sign a statement at 5:25 p.m. in the 700 block of Park Street.

Suspicious: Several callers report a person laying on the center line in the intersection at 2:57 p.m. in the area of Industrial Road and Yucca Street.

Thought for the day: Another Saturday night adventure starts well and ends up at the crossbar hotel.

May 5. Suspicious: The owner of the vehicle is finally located after the vehicle alarm keeps activating and the neighbors are less than impressed at 1:34 a.m. in the 500 block of Fir Street.

Drunk: The male half now has his shirt removed and is hugging the female at 9:34 p.m. in the 500 block of Avenue B.

Thought for the day: Witnesses state the intoxicated man was disagreeable at first but now seems to be playing nice for the trip back to Las Vegas.

May 6. Disturbance: The caller states a man with blood-stained clothing is causing a disturbance at 3:07 p.m. in the 1000 block of Elm Street.

Family disturbance: Both parties appear to have been drinking and grandma arrives to take the kids for the night at 10:12 p.m. in the 1500 block of Becky Lane.

Thought for the day: Drink if you must, but make arrangements for the kids first please.

May 7. Aircraft incident: Officers are dispatched, along with medical personnel, for a plane that stalled on takeoff at 3:58 p.m. in the 2000 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Noise: Officers are dispatched twice to a loud music complaint and the second time is a charm for the uncooperative head-banger at 7:12 p.m. in the 1300 block of Darlene Way.

Thought for the day: Thankfully, the two occupants of the plane survived with the most seriously injured being transported to a level 1 trauma center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

May 8. Trespass: The caller states the subject went to the restroom, left with merchandise and they would like a trespass issued at 6:07 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Trespass: The proprietor wishes the vagrant sleeping on the property be trespassed at 9:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Thought for the day: It is a sign when the “don’t come back” orders come in multiples.

Call of the week: See person for information: The subject wants to speak to an officer about doing something stupid over the internet. The reporting party states after a short, but very personal, conversation a compromising picture was sent. Now the other party is making threats to do a mass posting of said picture if no money is forthcoming at 4:57 p.m. May 5 in the 1000 block of Arizona Street. Please never do this.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.