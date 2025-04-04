Calloway outlines state of city parks and rec

The big question when it comes to Parks and Recreation in Boulder City is, “When is the pool we all hear so much about actually going to be built?”

Screenshot Parks and Recreation Director Julie Calloway touted the numbers for her department at last week's city council meeting.

In their meeting last week, following an annual presentation by Parks and Recreation Director Julie Calloway, Mayor Joe Hardy asked, “That picture you showed, is that the likeness of the pool we expect or can you describe what we expect?”

“So, we can expect the recommendations that came from the ad hoc pool committee,” answered Calloway. She went on to note that included is a 10-lane, 25-yard competition pool and a 30-foot-wide “standable/therapy/programming/classes pool.”

Hardy asked if those pools would be indoor or outdoor and Calloway answered that they would be indoor. At that point, Hardy asked, “Do we expect that’ll be built this summer?”

Calloway replied, “Um, let’s see. Not exactly. It may start a summer, but not this summer. We’re still a few… many months out.”

She reported that, “We’re currently in the process of selecting the most qualified and responsive design firm for the new swimming pool project. The city’s website will have a page dedicated to pool construction information with regular updates to keep the residents informed every step of the way.”

Calloway started her presentation with a lengthy description of what her department does.

“Parks and Recreation departments provide essential public services that add to the vitality of a community,” she said. “We create a sense of community pride and encourage healthy lifestyles through the diverse array of offerings from classes, swim lessons, sports, golf and programs to playgrounds, walking trails, pet recreation, and pickleball courts. We encourage visitors and residents to get outdoors and enjoy the many special events, tournaments, weddings and races that are coordinated through our department. We also employ several Boulder City residents and we are the first job for many local teenagers.”

Calloway touted her staff, calling out two new hires. Michelle Fuller joined the department in October. She was a recreation specialist with Clark County Parks and Recreation before coming to Boulder City. She also noted the “soon-to-be new full-time aquatics coordinator,” Sierra Biggs, who started as a part-time aquatics coordinator seven years ago.

The large majority of parks and rec employees are part-timers.

“The success of our department relies heavily on the over 100 part-time employees that are truly indispensable for our operations,” Calloway said. “I thank them for their hours on the pool deck ensuring water safety, for their patience with the kindergartener learning the importance of teamwork and not touching the ball during their first soccer game, for their resilience cleaning up the messes we’ve left behind in city buildings and parks.”

She noted that part-time staffing is a continual challenge due to a 19-hour per week cap per employee and local businesses offering both better pay and benefits, including health insurance for part-time employees.

Money was a large subject with Calloway, noting that some of the 13 budgets the department oversees, including the current pool and youth sports, are subsidized by the city’s general fund. She also made the assertion (which the Review will dive into more deeply in a future issue) that the city’s two golf courses make money and are net contributors to the general fund.

Water continues to be a major issue. Calloway said that a water conservation project at Boulder Creek is two-thirds complete.

“At the municipal golf course,” she said, “the turf reduction and new irrigation installation project will go out to bid with construction slated to begin in November.”

The water project at the municipal course is much less extensive than originally proposed after the council gave in to a vocal group of residents and defied Southern Nevada Water Authority limits last year.

Calloway also reported four new pickleball courts at Veterans Memorial Park will be constructed beginning in April. Responding to a question from Councilwoman Denise Ashurst, she said that construction is slated to be done 90 days after it begins.